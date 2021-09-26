New curriculum
I remember when the
three Rs of education
represented “reading, writing
and ‘rithmetic.” Even though
two of those don’t start with
the letter R, they were considered a solid foundation for future success. Today we seem to be focused on the new three Rs — radicalism, revisionism and
racism. Although all three of
those actually start with R, I
highly question whether our success as a nation will follow.
No on the bridge
Just what’s wrong with our bridge to Kansas? There’s nothing wrong with it. What’s the big deal? Except a lot of people want to make a lot of money and spend a lot of money — our money — on something
that’s not even necessary.
No to your new bridge; it’s
stupid and it’s wasteful.
American hero
General Milley is an American patriot and a hero who probably prevented a crazy person from getting us into a nuclear war. Calling him Benedict Arnold is ridiculous.
Masks for all
Remember now, if you’re the one making mask mandates and vaccine mandates, make sure you’re following your own rules. If you’re the CEO of the largest employer in St. Joe, and you host a party with 300 guests, make sure you’re wearing your masks.
Question of motive
You have to wonder about an administration that goes after its own citizens as if it’s the Communist Party while turning a blind eye to illegals coming in with no COVID rules. Does that make you wonder if they’re not trying to encourage a superspreader event? Because as long as COVID is powerful in this country, the Democrat administration can keep us all pinned down.
One, two, three
After carefully analyzing the administration we have in power right now, I can only say the Democrats are as phony as a $3 bill.
Marx on the march
Every Vietnam veteran in America should be incensed at what’s going on in this country right now. We were sent to Vietnam to stem the flow of Communism and put a stop to it. We lost 58,300 plus of America’s finest, and then came home to a country that didn’t appreciate us. And now we have to watch the country being handed over on a silver platter to the Marxist left with Joe Biden and the Democrats. America, wake up.
In the dark
Why can’t the city change some of the lights on the Parkway? They’re burnt out.
