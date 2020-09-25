Map rigging

I’m calling about Amendment 3. It is written to trick voters. It only reduces lobbyists’ gifts by $5, with exemptions for some lobbyists. And it only lowers campaign contributions for Senate candidates by $100. These are just distractions from the politicians’ true goal: Rigging maps. Please vote no on Amendment 3.

Biden owns it

These riots should be called the Biden riots.

Slow and fast

If Trump had moved on COVID like he’s doing on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, we would all be outside enjoying the fall and filling Arrowhead Stadium for the home games.

Guns and abortion

The Republicans want to do away with abortion and make sure that we keep our own guns.

Deep and dark

The reason Joe Biden doesn’t give his names for the Supreme Court is because the Democrats don’t want us to know what they have planned for us and our country. It is a deep, dark secret that Biden can’t comprehend.

Corrupt party

The Republican senators want to ram through a vote for Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court judge before the election. When Obama nominated a candidate several months before the 2016 election, the Republicans refused to even allow a vote on filling the open seat. This move makes them look even more corrupt. They need to have the same set of rules for both parties.

Truth comes out

All I’ve heard is this Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, innocent victim shot dead in her bed in the middle of the night by police. My heart just went out to her family, I thought, “How horrible!” Now it comes out that she was with her boyfriend who was shooting at police, and they fired back in self-defense. Why do they think lying to people will win them friends?

On display

The hypocrisy of the Republican Party is on full display for everyone to see.

Get rich quick

People just keep on about Trump’s taxes. It is nobody’s business before he was president. What I want to know is how Obama went from almost zero to millions of dollars while he was president. How did he do that if the income of the president is only $600,000 a year?

Bad things

I’m kind of confused about who I want to vote for. … Everybody runs down Trump and everybody runs down Biden. I know if the Democrats get in there, we’ll be sent to hell in a hand basket. I’m a veteran and Trump’s done more for me than any of the other presidents. But like I say, one has some bad things and the other has some bad things.

Do your part

No wonder numbers keep increasing in St. Joseph. As a salon owner said in a recent article, she doesn’t wear a mask and she doesn’t require customers to wear a mask. We’ve got to get this under control. For the safety of everyone, do your part.