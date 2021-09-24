This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Losing patience

I wonder how much longer it’s going to be before the American people have had enough of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and start demanding that they be impeached. I hope it’s soon. They’re tearing our country apart.

City raises

Did the city employees get their extra $2,000? They’re no better than the rest of us. I don’t see why they should have it. This town could use a lot of fixing up.

Grubby paws

They’re talking about Medicare and Social Security being in trouble again. If Congress would keep their grubby little paws out of the trust funds for them, there would be plenty of money. But every year they take money out of those trust funds and move it to the general fund and spend it.

Not seeing it

I see we have a new sewer assistance program that helps pay sewer and water bills for those who are behind in their payments. It doesn’t do anything for the poor people who worked and did without food or entertainment to get their bills paid. It’s only for the deadbeats that didn’t even try.

Lucky numbers

We did the right thing for all, we got our vaccines, now where are my prizes and money?

Editor’s note: Not everyone wins a vaccine sweepstakes prize. It’s based on a random drawing.

Shoot the messenger

Why do you assume the News-Press is biased when there’s just nothing nice to say about Biden?

Read it first

Getting rid of It’s your call is ridiculous. Many people, including my friends and myself, it is the first thing they read.

Perfect example

The St. Joseph school board just gave us a perfect example of why we don’t trust them. In April, they were begging us for money. Now, five months later, they surprisingly find a budget surplus.

Look it up

The Democrats like to say Jan. 6 was an “insurrection.” But if you look up the Merriam-Webster definition of “insurrection,” it also covers all the riots that Antifa and BLM were involved in.

