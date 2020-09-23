Mayor of all

Mayor Bill McMurray, in his presentation at the recent Democratic rally, really showed his biases to get rid of all the Republicans. I personally don’t vote for a Republican or Democrat. I am not voting for a person; I vote for our city, our country, our freedom, our flag and the people who fought to protect it, for good and against evil. I am voting for our future. I don’t think Biden can accomplish these things, and before I vote for McMurray again, he will have to show me that he’s more interested in the future than the success of his party.

Start writing

All these books coming out bashing Trump, I’m surprised that someone on his side, an ally, hasn’t written a pro-Trump book. Seems like this would be a good time to do that, right before the election.

Bite the hand

Joe Biden is saying people with money, the billionaires, should pay more taxes. How funny. He’s biting the hand that feeds him. All these billionaires are promoting him, like Bill Gates. Someone should clue the man in. I still blame his wife; she knows the man is not all there but she wants to be first lady so badly, she doesn’t care about our country.

Out of line

I thought the position of mayor in St. Joseph was supposed to be a nonpartisan job? But I see that our mayor spoke at the Democratic rally at City Hall. But what really bothers me is what he said. He said he “hopes some of the Republican candidates end up like Jesse James.” So now he is calling for Republicans to be shot and killed? That’s terrible.

Large gatherings

Isn’t it a little hypocritical for MSNBC to criticize anyone’s large gathering until someone at that network has had the courage to criticize Al Sharpton’s large gathering on Aug. 27? Because I know they criticized Donald Trump’s gathering the day before, which had a much smaller amount of people.

For themselves

We love Ruth Bader Ginsburg because all her life she stood selflessly for thing beyond herself, bigger than herself. The men leading the rush to replace her will do so because they stand for nothing but themselves.

Another language

It is being said that there are those who would rather vote for Trump for president but because of the threats the far left are making to burn our county and our system down, they would consider voting for Biden to prevent the violence. … Come on, people. Think of your family and their future. With that mindset, we could still be a colony of Great Britain or speaking German or Japanese right now.

Nobody, plus 200,000

Donald Trump said “this virus affects virtually nobody.” If it doesn’t affect nobody, how come 200,000 people are dead from it?

Drastic action

If the paper continues its left-leaning political views and censorship of conservatives, I will be dropping the paper altogether.