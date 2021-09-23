Don’t poke the bear
As I watch the fiasco of this administration, I am reminded of something that goes a long way back: If you’ve already stuck your foot in the bear trap, don’t poke the bear.
Trump effect
I would like for someone to tell me and everybody else what President Donald Trump did that was good for our country?
Leaders lead
If you’re a good leader, people will naturally follow you. They’ll listen to you, they’ll take your advice. If you’re not a good leader, you have to become a dictator to get things done. And that’s what we’re seeing a lot of in our country right now. “Do as I say, or else.”
Funding question
After reading about all the Haitian refugees down in Texas, there’s never any mention of how they got out of Haiti. Who paid for all of that? I know they didn’t swim over from Mexico. Or maybe they did. But they never say who’s financing this great exodus out of the country. Someone has to be paying for it.
Editor’s note: An Associated Press story said many of these refugees first made their way to Chile or Brazil in search of jobs, before slowly making their way through Central America and Mexico either on bus or on foot.
Looking for votes
The continuing crisis at the border is further proof that the Democrats will do anything, including damaging our country, to get more votes.
More taxes
If they raise taxes on businesses and rich people, you will pay more for everything. Gas, your car, clothing, food, electricity — everything you use. Wake up, people. Are you all braindead?
More on Milley
I saw that “Benedict Arnold” Milley is meeting with a Russian general. The Biden administration and everyone else made such a big deal about Trump meeting with them, and now look who they’re in bed with.
Throw them out
Our elected officials are so busy attempting to destroy all those who are from the other political party, they don’t have time to take care of any business that might be helpful to the country or citizens like you and I. All of them need to be thrown out of office, and new people elected who will take on the task of honestly governing our country and the society envisioned by our Founding Fathers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.