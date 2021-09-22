A possible reason
I was reading the comment from someone who said the Republican-based newspaper doesn’t print anything good about Democrats. That’s because the Democrats never do anything good.
The new Nero
In history, Nero fiddled while Rome burned. In Washington, Republicans are fiddling while our Constitution and nation are being destroyed. Wake up, America.
Reparations
I see the Biden administration admitted finally that they killed a bunch of innocent people in Afghanistan when they targeted the terrorists and accidently killed some others with them. Now they say they’ll give reparations to the families of those that got killed. I wonder if they’ll pay reparations to the families of the soldiers who died over there because Biden’s blunders.
Time to unwind
Thirteen thousand illegal immigrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and President Biden goes on vacation. We do not have a functioning government. People better get that through their heads. Look what happened in Afghanistan, and we’re still trying to get Americans out — private citizens are trying to get them out. And now Biden is on vacation. Think about it.
Plans to stay
So this is the craziest thing I’ve heard. The Biden administration now says illegal immigrants and other people pouring over our borders do not need the COVID vaccine because “they aren’t intending to stay here.” That is the stupidest thing I have heard.
We’re waiting
To “Biased:” Why don’t you tell us something good that the Democrats have done? But you have to be truthful about it.
Silent on Seattle
I discovered again why I don’t watch MSNBC very much anymore. Talking about violence every week at the hands of people like the Proud Boys is a little hypocritical when MSNBC and CNN said almost nothing about the violence on the Pacific Northwest last summer, including a section of Seattle being carved out in what I believe is the first secession in this country since the Civil War.
