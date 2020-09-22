Double standards

In lieu of Justice Ginsburg’s death, the Democrats are screaming that we shouldn’t pick a new judge until after the election. But you know and I know that if we had a Democrat president right now, they would rush one through before the election. I get really tired of the double standards.

Think of others

The person who wonders how wearing a mask in a confined place will help him misses the point. His wearing the mask protects other people so he won’t spread it. You wear the mask because you care about others; we wear the mask because we care about you. It’s common sense.

No politics

I’m responding to Dick Polman’s editorial. This man is an absolute idiot. He knows nothing about science, contagious viruses, the value or devalue of wearing a face mask. And blaming one person? Give me a break. Illnesses like COVID-19 should not be political.

Changing rules

I saw where the far left are saying they’re going to burn down the Senate if Trump and the Republicans try to push through another Supreme Court judge. It is the Democrats’ fault that they can even do so, since they thought they would be in power forever and changed the rules about how many people you have to have to get someone in.

Silent majority

You know why you don’t see many Trump/Pence signs? Because we don’t want our property damaged by BLM, Antifa, or radical Democrats. Ever hear of the silent majority? You will on Nov. 3.

Change the subject

Thank God, we can all get sick and maybe die from the virus and the news media won’t care, because now a wonderful, smart woman died and everyone wants to talk about how they were such a good friend of hers. That does not make them as intelligent or as nice as she was.

Blizzard of lies

Democrats are not blinded by hate when they say not to trust a vaccine that comes out under Trump’s watch. They are blinded by the blizzard of lies he has told all through his time in office.

Change the subject

I was just wondering if anybody asked candidate Galloway at the rally the other day about her stance on our Second Amendment rights; crime prevention and prosecution; and support of the police force, whether or not they are going to be free to do their jobs? Please don’t tell me she drove all the way up here to talk about face masks and hand sanitizer.

Misleading

I read an article about a man in Michigan who put a toilet on his lawn with a sign that said “Place mail-in ballots here.” A Democratic official in that county filed a complaint, saying, “It could mislead people who are not familiar with the voting process.” I think she’s afraid it will mislead Democrats.