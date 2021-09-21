The other side
You think this column never says anything good about Democrats and you’re complaining? Try watching CNN or MSNBC and tell me what good things they say about Republicans. Talk about fake, biased reporting.
Party of personality
I’m no big Mitch McConnell fan, but at least he’s a functioning adult. If the Republicans want to get rid of McConnell, as Trump wishes, they really are doomed as a party of personality and sycophancy rather than a party of ideas and principles.
A Demo-cat
I got a laugh out of the Garfield comic in Monday’s paper. He says, “I’m a rule follower” and then, “Rule number one — the rules don’t apply to me.” He must be a Democrat.
Around the curve
Wake up, St. Joe. I just witnessed a wreck down at Beck and Woodbine. Those people coming off of Gene Field come around that corner at about 55 mph, and by the time you get into the intersection, they’ve hit you. Why not put a street light or caution light up there before they come around that curve?
Team Biden
It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs hired Joe Biden to run their defense.
Creating solutions
It is embarrassing how the St. Joseph School District administrators and school boards have absolutely no confidence in the community they serve. The sins of the past are not going away. I would be ashamed to continually ask and pay consultants to create solutions. Maybe it’s time for the Department of Education to move in and save the St. Joe School District from itself.
Editor’s note: Mosaic Life Care and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, not the school district, are paying for Creative Entourage to conduct facilitation meetings on the future needs and direction of the schools. The Board of Education would have a final vote on a proposed plan.
