Enforcement questions

Ok, let me get this straight. If I’m a business owner and somebody walks into my establishment and they aren’t wearing a mask, I’m the one who’s going to get fined? What am I supposed to do with this individual? I can’t call the police, because there’s no fine for the person. I’m supposed to call the health department? Come one, guys, what are you thinking?

Nothing new

I’m sitting here watching the news about residents feeling undervalued. I hate to tell you people, but the poor people in town have always been undervalued. It’s always been Lover’s Lane, Ashland Avenue, all those places have always come first. … This is nothing new.

King for a day

I thought in the city of St. Joseph we had a representative form of government, just as we do in the United States? If that’s the case, how come King Mayor McMurray gets to issue an order and force everyone to wear a mask?

Feel the heat

I think it’s time we start putting some heat on the chief of police and our prosecutors on the auto theft in Buchanan County. The residents of St. Joe deserve that.

Take the test

The more I read It’s your call, the more I am convinced there should be a test you have to take before you are allowed to vote. There are some incredibly stupid people living in St. Joseph.

Glass half full

I think optimism is great, as long as it’s based on facts and not wishful thinking.

Helping him out

Democrats don’t know it, but they have made President Trump stronger and more successful than he started out to be. The more you fight him and resist him, the stronger he gets. Your nonstop rhetoric has made him confident and successful. Thank you, Democrats.

New tune

To the person who called in “Sang with pride,” when did you go to school in Chicago? I too went to school in Chicago my whole career. I am in my late 60s. I never sang that song; I never even heard of it before now. I don’t believe what you’re saying.

Court pick

The Republicans are pushing for a Supreme Court vote before the election, or at least during the lame-duck session after the election. This seems to imply that they think they’re in trouble regarding the Nov. 3 election and it would be best to make the appointment now, while they can. The best course of action would be for the GOP, led by President Trump, to project confidence and tell the electorate that they will pick a conservative justice if voters pick a conservative president and Senate. Half the time, these justices don’t vote the way you thought they were going to, anyway.