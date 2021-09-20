A sad state
You are out of your mind when you say Biden is just cleaning up the mess he inherited. President Trump had gotten things back on the right track and now Biden is destroying everything that Trump did right. Now everyone in the world is either mad or laughing at America, and it’s a sad state of affairs.
Self-blame
Reading the paper about how St. Joe and Sioux City, Iowa, are similar, there is a good way to improve this city: Get rid of the It’s Your Call line.
Editor’s note: We’ll accept some blame, for offering the blog, if you’ll accept some for participating in it.
Anti-body response
Before the liberals get upset about the supposedly low vaccination rate in this county, they should consider that most of those people have probably already had COVID, survived it and now have the antibodies that are supposed to be far superior to the vaccine.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website, said research is showing that unvaccinated people who have already had COVID-19 are two times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected a second time.
Rain on the parade
I was watching the repeat of the South Side Festival. All they talk about is candy. They don’t say anything about the floats or the parade. If that’s all you want, just have someone throw candy constantly and be done with it. But that’s not a parade.
Prefer it warm
I’d rather have it be warm than cold, wouldn’t you?
A close call
Luckily, lame duck Donald Trump was blocked from bombing China Town in New York and San Francisco by General Miley.
Tuning out
How many years has it been since Clinton was our president? And now they want us to watch one of his personal problems in this new show? Is it going to become a sequel? Truly, I have no desire to watch this man.
Deaths pile up
Biden has only been in power for eight and a half months, and in that time, do you know that over a quarter of a million people have died from COVID? Even though Biden had a ready-made vaccine at the start of his term and the power to do anything he wanted to do. Way to go, Joe.
Heads up
Well it seems that somebody finally got through to our president that there is an emergency in Del Rio, Texas. Just 13,000 immigrants trying to force their way into our country immediately. I wonder who it was who finally told him.
Seeing red
The radio announcer giving scores at the Missouri Western game gave the score of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, saying the Big Red came up short, losing 23 to 16. But they didn’t come up short. The Big Red had 23 points and Nebraska had 16.
