Money and power

If people think these billionaires that are trying to get rid of Donald Trump care about you or me, you’re nuts. Money and power are all that means anything to them. Anything they do is about how they can benefit from it.

Just as bad

COVID-19 is so bad that the schools are closing and doing virtual academies, so why do we have places like Bartlett Center opening to help the kids? If they can’t go to a school, why can they go to another group function? One is just as bad as the other.

Editor’s note: In St. Joseph, students have the option of virtual school and a traditional school setting.

Tall weeds

We have just recently traveled the interstates in Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, and all alongside their highways are neatly mowed. Then we return to St. Joe, and they have up to 6-foot high weeds growing along the interstate. What’s going on with this lack of mowing?

Time to talk

It’s disappointing that some members of the City Council will not return phone calls from the media. Part of their job is to communicate with the public, and the best way seems to be through the media. It’s time for the council to get on board and talk to the public through the media.

All for one

Did you know that while Missouri paid only $22 billion in federal taxes in 2017, California paid $235 billion? And those forests burning in California are our national forests. Tell Sen. Hawley we owe that blue state our help.

Less is more

Before I moved to St. Joseph, I was a transportation planner in a very similar city. One of my first impressions of St. Joe was that there are too many traffic lights. Traffic lights are expensive to maintain and actually cause more accidents if they’re used at low-volume intersections. The city should reevaluate all traffic lights in the city, not just Downtown.

Confined spaces

I wish the mayor would explain how wearing a mask in a store is going to help me when the vast number of cases that are in the hospital are from nursing homes, residential care facilities, and in some cases the factories.

Blinded by hate

The Democrats are telling the public not to try a vaccine if it happens under Donald Trump. They’ll be the first to get it, don’t be fooled. It’s terrible that they’re putting us at risk because of their hate for our president.

In competition

I’m concerned that we, the taxpayers, subsidize the REC Center with $463,000. It doesn’t seem right that the city is in competition with the city’s businesses.

Debates are coming

I’m just wondering when they’re going to have the presidential debate. Or if they’re going to have one, or if the Democrats are afraid to let Biden participate in one.

Editor’s note: The first debate is set for Sept. 29.