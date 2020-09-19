Money and power
If people think these billionaires that are trying to get rid of Donald Trump care about you or me, you’re nuts. Money and power are all that means anything to them. Anything they do is about how they can benefit from it.
Just as bad
COVID-19 is so bad that the schools are closing and doing virtual academies, so why do we have places like Bartlett Center opening to help the kids? If they can’t go to a school, why can they go to another group function? One is just as bad as the other.
Editor’s note: In St. Joseph, students have the option of virtual school and a traditional school setting.
Tall weeds
We have just recently traveled the interstates in Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, and all alongside their highways are neatly mowed. Then we return to St. Joe, and they have up to 6-foot high weeds growing along the interstate. What’s going on with this lack of mowing?
Time to talk
It’s disappointing that some members of the City Council will not return phone calls from the media. Part of their job is to communicate with the public, and the best way seems to be through the media. It’s time for the council to get on board and talk to the public through the media.
All for one
Did you know that while Missouri paid only $22 billion in federal taxes in 2017, California paid $235 billion? And those forests burning in California are our national forests. Tell Sen. Hawley we owe that blue state our help.
Less is more
Before I moved to St. Joseph, I was a transportation planner in a very similar city. One of my first impressions of St. Joe was that there are too many traffic lights. Traffic lights are expensive to maintain and actually cause more accidents if they’re used at low-volume intersections. The city should reevaluate all traffic lights in the city, not just Downtown.
Confined spaces
I wish the mayor would explain how wearing a mask in a store is going to help me when the vast number of cases that are in the hospital are from nursing homes, residential care facilities, and in some cases the factories.
Blinded by hate
The Democrats are telling the public not to try a vaccine if it happens under Donald Trump. They’ll be the first to get it, don’t be fooled. It’s terrible that they’re putting us at risk because of their hate for our president.
In competition
I’m concerned that we, the taxpayers, subsidize the REC Center with $463,000. It doesn’t seem right that the city is in competition with the city’s businesses.
Debates are coming
I’m just wondering when they’re going to have the presidential debate. Or if they’re going to have one, or if the Democrats are afraid to let Biden participate in one.
Editor’s note: The first debate is set for Sept. 29.
2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):
“It has been 80 years since a Supreme Court vacancy was nominated and confirmed in an election year. There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year.”
2018, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.):
“If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election.”
2016, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.):
“I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term - I would say that if it was a Republican president.”
2016, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.):
“The very balance of our nation’s highest court is in serious jeopardy. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will do everything in my power to encourage the president and Senate leadership not to start this process until we hear from the American people.”
2016, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa):
“A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice.”
2016, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.):
“The campaign is already under way. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”
2016, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.):
“In this election year, the American people will have an opportunity to have their say in the future direction of our country. For this reason, I believe the vacancy left open by Justice Antonin Scalia should not be filled until there is a new president.”
2016, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.):
“The Senate should not confirm a new Supreme Court justice until we have a new president.”
2016, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Col.):
“I think we’re too close to the election. The president who is elected in November should be the one who makes this decision.”
2016, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio):
“I believe the best thing for the country is to trust the American people to weigh in on who should make a lifetime appointment that could reshape the Supreme Court for generations. This wouldn’t be unusual. It is common practice for the Senate to stop acting on lifetime appointments during the last year of a presidential term, and it’s been nearly 80 years since any president was permitted to immediately fill a vacancy that arose in a presidential election year.”
2016, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.):
“I strongly agree that the American people should decide the future direction of the Supreme Court by their votes for president and the majority party in the U.S. Senate.”
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” — Mitch McConnell, March 2016
