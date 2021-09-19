Missing information
There was a picture of two football players from Gower in the paper. One boy was identified and it said he was awaiting starting a drill. Why wasn’t the other boy identified?
Fed up
Doctors and nurses are not quitting because they are burned out by taking care of people who didn’t get vaccinated. If you would do the research, you would find that out.
Scheduling conflict
How dumb was it to schedule the South Side Festival and the Jazz and Blues Festival at the same time?
Help not wanted
I am calling about all these employers that are wanting help. I am a person of age, but not that old, I have went to several places and interviewed, and never get a call back and never hear from any of them. I take it you don’t really want to hire people, you just want to whine to everyone.
In it for themselves
The Bush family is a disgrace. They will not stand behind the Republican party because of personal feelings for Donald Trump. And Trump was right about Jeb Bush – he acted like he was owed the nomination just because he was a Bush. Now they are coming out and trying to get back in. They’re nothing but self-motivated people.
Worth investigating
I’m glad someone finally pointed out that illegal mining is being done inside city limits at the Mueller hothouse location. We’ve seen all kinds of trucks coming in and out and a whole lot of dirt being moved. I think it should be looked into.
Held accountable
I was wondering if it is the city’s obligation or the state department’s obligation to repave St. Joseph Ave. It is just horrible over by Krug Park.
Biased
I realize your paper is entirely Republican and always biased, but could we get something else in It’s your call? There’s never anything good about Democrats.
Making a list
Let’s get a list of businesses that are going to force their employees to get a vaccine, and let’s see how many people support these businesses. My family won’t.
Had it easy
The problem with upper echelon government, from the state to the federal level, is the vast majority of these people have never earned a dollar a day in their life. All they did was run for office.
Not so different
I’d like to know what the difference is between the Indians at Central and them complaining about the Savages at Savannah. It’s the same thing.
