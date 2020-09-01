Question of pay

Has Brian Kraus, St. Joseph School District human resource director, ever wondered why the district has problems getting subs? One simple answer is pay.

Slavery’s demise

The article “Fighting for equality” contains a blatant error. The Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery in the United States. Slavery lasted until the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Just pathetic

It’s a shame you have to use so many Associated Press articles. It would be nice if there was some journalism out there that didn’t have a negative bias against President Donald Trump. For example, in the article about Hurricane Laura, and I quote, “the trip allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.” That is so apparently biased that it’s pathetic.

Dead to me

I don’t like to see all those dead trees along Noyes Boulevard. It makes the town look bad. They need to be cut down.

On Trump’s watch

I agree, these violent protests have been going on for months now. But the problem is that Joe Biden’s not the president; Trump is. He’s the one who should have put a stop to it instead of promoting it.

Riot discretion

Why don’t they have riots when Black people kill Black people?

Racial discord

“It’s your call” comments reveal how many racists there are in St. Joe, and you know which party they’re in.

NFL standings

This is about the Sports section of the paper. As of right now, you’ve only had the standings of baseball twice in the paper and one time with scores. I hope you will do the same to the NFL season when it comes in, no standings and no scores.

Off a bit

An item on the Debate page said, “The Civil War ended well over 200 years ago.” The Civil War ended in 1865. By my math, that’s 155 years. … Somebody needs to do a little more studying on American history.

Facts matter

George Floyd’s autopsy results were recently released. He died of a fentanyl overdose that caused his lungs to fill with fluid — NOT asphyxiation by a white police officer. Why does BLM and the news media continue to push this false narrative when it has been proven to be inaccurate? Facts matter. Black lives matter.

Editor’s note: The cause of death will be a central issue in the trial of fired police officer Derek Chauvin. His attorney is arguing that George Floyd died of a drug overdose.

Work together

I feel BLM has gotten their point across. It’s time for them to go home and work within their own communities. Professional athletes and other successful Blacks need to invest in their communities and work with all races to promote peace and understanding. If all can look beyond their prejudices and truly learn to work together, much could be accomplished.