Question of pay
Has Brian Kraus, St. Joseph School District human resource director, ever wondered why the district has problems getting subs? One simple answer is pay.
Slavery’s demise
The article “Fighting for equality” contains a blatant error. The Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery in the United States. Slavery lasted until the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
Just pathetic
It’s a shame you have to use so many Associated Press articles. It would be nice if there was some journalism out there that didn’t have a negative bias against President Donald Trump. For example, in the article about Hurricane Laura, and I quote, “the trip allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.” That is so apparently biased that it’s pathetic.
Dead to me
I don’t like to see all those dead trees along Noyes Boulevard. It makes the town look bad. They need to be cut down.
On Trump’s watch
I agree, these violent protests have been going on for months now. But the problem is that Joe Biden’s not the president; Trump is. He’s the one who should have put a stop to it instead of promoting it.
Riot discretion
Why don’t they have riots when Black people kill Black people?
Racial discord
“It’s your call” comments reveal how many racists there are in St. Joe, and you know which party they’re in.
NFL standings
This is about the Sports section of the paper. As of right now, you’ve only had the standings of baseball twice in the paper and one time with scores. I hope you will do the same to the NFL season when it comes in, no standings and no scores.
Off a bit
An item on the Debate page said, “The Civil War ended well over 200 years ago.” The Civil War ended in 1865. By my math, that’s 155 years. … Somebody needs to do a little more studying on American history.
Facts matter
George Floyd’s autopsy results were recently released. He died of a fentanyl overdose that caused his lungs to fill with fluid — NOT asphyxiation by a white police officer. Why does BLM and the news media continue to push this false narrative when it has been proven to be inaccurate? Facts matter. Black lives matter.
Editor’s note: The cause of death will be a central issue in the trial of fired police officer Derek Chauvin. His attorney is arguing that George Floyd died of a drug overdose.
Work together
I feel BLM has gotten their point across. It’s time for them to go home and work within their own communities. Professional athletes and other successful Blacks need to invest in their communities and work with all races to promote peace and understanding. If all can look beyond their prejudices and truly learn to work together, much could be accomplished.
(3) comments
Work together...translation: blacks need to resume knowing their place. “Shut up and dribble” is the best whites expect from blacks. “We (White people) have made you millionaire and we expect you to be grateful.”
Facts matter...the problem the caller has is that two separate autopsies, one by the county and one done by a med examiner hired by the family, both rule homicide, not drug overdose. Facts do matter and there is no factual information that he died of drug overdose.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Pushing back against attempts to brand the United States of 2020 as “Trump’s America,” Donald Trump said that he deserves no blame for the state of the country, because he has not actually done any work for the past four years.
“I could understand people blaming me for things if I had actually been doing my job, but, quite frankly, I haven’t,” he said. “Anybody who claims otherwise is a terrible person.”
“CNN, which is a disgrace, says that it’s the White House’s fault for this and the White House’s fault for that,” he added. “Well, I’ve hardly been at the White House, so, once again, they’re wrong.”
Attempting to answer the question of whose America it is, if not his, Trump said, “The last President who actually worked at the White House was Barack Obama. So if this is anybody’s America it’s his and Sleepy Joe’s. People are saying that. They’re sick of living in Biden’s America, and we cannot give Joe Biden another four years.”
He rejected any suggestion that, as President, he must own the current conditions in America, asserting, “I know what I own and what I don’t own. I own Bill Barr. I own Mitch McConnell. I don’t own America.”
