Avoiding blame
I just have one thing to say: Don’t blame me. I voted for Trump.
Masks or shots?
Since we can’t seem to get any vaccinations in this town, maybe we should just go back to masks.
Not so proud
In response to the person who said Buchanan County should be proud that we have the lowest percentage of vaccinations, there is nothing to be proud about. That just shows every other county, every other state, that the people of Buchanan County don’t care enough about each other to protect each other. And the reason counties with higher vaccine rates have more sick people than ours is because their population is higher.
Admit mistakes
I know one thing: Anyone who makes a mistake and admits to it is a strong, honest person. When you have someone that blames someone else, they are untruthful to themselves and everyone else. Do you hear me, Biden? Who is writing your speeches? I hope your eyesight holds out. God help us if you can’t read the teleprompter.
Worse than Trump
I’m calling about Biden wanting to lower our Social Security checks. We can’t make it now because we don’t get that much a month, and he wants to lower them? They need to get him and Harris both out. They are doing nothing but ruining our country. They thought Trump was bad? Trump wasn’t going to lower our pensions. All Biden does is spend money, take money from us seniors and how are we expected to live? People, open your eyes. Get him out.
Freeze protection
One thing we can be sure of: Joe Biden will never suffer brain freeze when eating ice cream.
Short-handed
I sure am glad they decided to give Dr. Van Zyl that great big raise. Meanwhile, the rest of the schools and staff are all shorthanded. My kitchen worked today with three people in it, and there’s usually six. There doesn’t seem to be any extra people to do anything.
