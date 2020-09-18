Signs of the time

Can you tell me why you see no Trump/Pence signs in St. Joe yards but multiple Biden/Harris signs? I think the left’s strategy is working.

A win-win

I am wondering, with the St. Joe school district considering buying the YMCA Downtown, if it could be a money-making deal. If somehow the program on the days that school was out was designed that students actually got an education while they were there, could the district claim hours and receive pay from the state to help compensate for purchasing the facility? It could be a win-win in a lot of ways.

Privileged votes

I disagree with all this trash that’s being put out about the United States being a racist nation, and if you were born white you had privileges. If that’s the case, then who voted Obama into office two times? There weren’t enough Black folks. It must have been the white folks, the racists and the privileged.

On your watch

President Trump and Missouri Gov. Parson are both running campaign ads about how we should vote for them to protect us from the violence in the streets. Well, I got a news flash for them. It’s happening on their watch, for the past four years. Doesn’t that count for anything?

A chilling story

Watching the news every day with all the corruption and unbelievable things happening to our country is like reading one of David Baldwin’s mystery books. Can this be real? Surely this can’t be happening to us? You want to bet? What are we going to do about it?

A money pit

The YMCA is closing because the building needs too much upkeep. Why would the school district want to pump that kind of money into that place? If they do that, it’ll be the last time I vote for a school bond.

Path to peace

As a Democrat, I think it’s fair to commend Donald Trump for helping to bring about the diplomatic pact between Israel and two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. This is a significant step that could usher in a new era for this troubled region.

Same old story

I love it when we have an election year. Every politician out there is going to do better than the one they’re running against. And then when it’s all said and done and they get in, what do we have? A carbon copy. They make the same mistakes, they do the same things they accused the one they’re running against. Some things don’t change.

Doing it right

If Donald Trump fighting the Democrats wasn’t enough, now they have got all the billionaires after him. I will tell you people one thing: He is definitely doing something right, not wrong, or they wouldn’t be trying to stop him. You better think long and hard about that.