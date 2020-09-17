Mallard speaks

The Mallard Fillmore comic strip shows the media will treat Trump as fairly as it does Biden, when pigs fly. Maybe that’s because Trump called the media “an enemy of the people” and Biden didn’t.

Finding money

The school board says they have no money to fix up the schools we already have, but they have money to finance the YMCA? Hmm. Wonder what’s going on.

Look to science

As the COVID cases rise from all the gatherings in the St. Joseph area, the City Council needs to be held more and more accountable. I hope they are not voting along political lines and vote according to the scientists, because now we have more cases and more deaths.

Mouth-breathers

All these people going around wearing the mask below their nose. What’s the point of wearing the mask then? These people don’t realize the virus can come out or into your nose and not just your mouth.

Just wait

Shame on you, City Council. You’re so transparent. You pretend to be debating anything when you’ve already made up your mind, i.e., the traffic light removal Downtown. In three to five years when you decide they need to come back, and you want the tax money to replace them, I hope everyone in this town remembers you wasted the money.

Editor’s note: Last year, an engineering firm studied the feasibility of Downtown traffic signals, then forwarded its findings to the St. Joseph Traffic Commission, which recommended removal of the signals. The council then voted on the measure Sept. 8.

One, two

Two questions: Why has the St. Joe school district been handing out iPads and computers to kids for many years now, and now they come out and say lots of families don’t have internet so the kids can’t use the computers? And why is the Bartlett Center allowing children to come there and study when there is no social distancing or mask wearing? It’s ridiculous and doesn’t make any sense at all.

Trump and Gore

So President Trump is the first person to politicize science? Well, ladies of The View, I have a name for you: Al Gore. And he won an Oscar for politicizing science, I believe. If something is wrong when your opponents do it, it’s wrong when someone on your side does it. You’re hypocrites if you don’t say so.

Blue and red

To the caller questioning Josh Hawley only wanted to bail out red states, that is incorrect. He does not want to bail out states at all. It just so happens that the Democrat-controlled states are wildly in debt and will never dig their way out.

Playing chicken

I have a better understanding of why we have so many traffic accidents in St. Joseph. We’ve got an awful lot of people who can’t even figure out a one-way aisle sign in a grocery store.