Talk of bullying
I wish I had a dollar for every time my employer made me watch a video about bullying, or read an article about bullying, or we talk about it at work. But if you look up the definition of bullying, the definition is using your power to make someone do something that they don’t want to do. Oh, hey, wait. That’s what they’re doing with this vaccine.
Editor’s note: Merriam-Webster defines bullying as “abuse and mistreatment of someone vulnerable by someone stronger, more powerful, etc.”
Saving lives
Getting a vaccine and wearing a mask will save lives. Why is this so hard to understand? A federal mask mandate should have happened on the first day of this pandemic and maybe people would still be alive. Joe Biden is trying to save lives, opposite of the other party who doesn’t care if a person lives or dies.
Wasted opportunity
Shame on the mayor and council for squandering millions of once-in-a-lifetime dollars. Giving large amounts to a select group without individual assessment of need was irresponsible. While they were certainly glad to get it, what is the long-term benefit? Spending millions to delay sewer rates for everyone is equally lacking in benefit. This amount of money would have been life-changing for many if channeled correctly. Their actions are inexcusable.
Now you know
I want to thank you for printing the article on the editorial page about the John Lewis voting law the Democrats are trying to pass. I will know what companies and organizations to boycott.
Cleaning it up
Biden is trying to do the best he can over the mess he inherited.
Issue of race
The leftist media are the most phony people in this country. They are total racists. They just called Larry Elder a “black-faced white man.” How much more racist can you get than that?
Gross overreach
Does anyone else think the president’s feat is a gross overreach of the government’s power? Remember that you will still be able to get the virus, spread the virus, need boosters and no one can be held liable for the injuries or deaths they cause.
Cause and effect
These anti-mask parents who don’t want their kids wearing masks to school, I guess they’d rather just not get the vaccination, infect their kids, send their kids to school, infect all the other children and teachers. Is that their right to do that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.