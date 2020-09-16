Focus on academics

Dear School District: Our tax money is for education, i.e. reading, math and science for our children; not for wellness activities for teachers. Give teachers wage increases so they can buy their own activities if they desire.

Sing with pride

The Black national anthem is not a song of segregation. Maybe you should listen to it first. I sang it every morning in grade school in Chicago and I was proud. I’m still proud.

Stick with masks

I support masks as the lesser of two evils. According to the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, Buchanan County is not one of the state’s top 10 counties for total cases, nor are we in the top ranking for percentage increase over seven days. Our seven-day increase is 7%, compared to 45% in other counties. The increase in our county is serious enough to merit a mask mandate, but not a more large-scale shutdown.

Quotas are needed

You may say all individuals are equal and we don’t need diversity quotas, but that’s not true. Just like the Founding Fathers said all men are created equal, it wasn’t true then, either. Diversity quotas help the government bring all groups closer to equality.

Spreading untruths

Is there anyone in the Trump administration who is capable of telling the truth? Trump has even corrupted the CDC, which I didn’t think would be possible.

River in Egypt

President Trump says these forest fires and big hurricanes we’re starting to have are not caused by global warming. He doesn’t want to believe that because he is heavily invested in the petroleum industry, which caused global warming.

All powerful

In my 86 years, I have never seen any one person so powerful as Donald Trump, according to some people. To be responsible for everything, every action of every individual, even the weather, sports, health and now of course he is burning people in forest fires.

Always amazed

Trump continues to amaze but not in a good way. He holds an indoor gathering in Nevada with lots of people close together and very little masks being warn. He says the pandemic is almost under control, but I think we all know it is getting worse, certainly here in Missouri. Unbelievable.

Both sides lie

I keep reading these calls about all the Republicans that are lying or holding up for Trump. Let’s get one thing straight: It’s not just the Republicans. The Democrats are lying and stealing from you at the same time. Where have you been all these years that you are just now noticing this? You’re either blind, or you just don’t care because you’re so one-sided.

Don’t back hate

The KKK once used murder and intimidation to control the American South. BLM and Antifa are the new KKK. They burn, loot, kill cops and assault anyone who disagrees with them. Biden supporters and the media left say it’s all peaceful but it’s just lies. You can hate Trump, but supporting these two terrorist groups is inexcusable.