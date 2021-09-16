The worst
Obama, Biden and Carter are the three worst presidents we’ve ever had, in that order. Carter was just plain stupid; Biden is stupid, corrupt, controlling and being controlled; and Obama was everything that is bad.
Accountability
a moral obligation
When my son was little and I was raising him, when he did something wrong I would have to hold him responsible. I found this out as a parent, because if I did not, the next time he acted up would be worse. Accountability is something that is a moral obligation for all of us. If we have zero accountability in our government, how can we survive?
Dems on path
to ‘Mad Max’
I would advise all the Democrats out there, if you really want to go down this road that your leaders are taking, get out an old Mel Gibson movie, “Mad Max,” and watch it, because that’s where the Democrat hierarchy is going to take you.
‘Work past the danger of power’
I have run across a quote I found on my desk. I don’t know where it’s from, but it is as follows: “We have great power. Power always invites abuse. Power always tries to excuse abuse. We have to work past the danger of power. Any abuse of power will destroy all of us. When we exercise any power we might have, we need to exercise it so that we can be the person our dog thinks we are.”
Clean up the dead deer
If the City Council and the mayor are going to let people do industrial mining and slashing and burning within the city limits on the north side of St. Joe, the least they could do is clean up the deer that run out into the road and cause accidents. There’s dead deer laying on Cook and St. Joe Ave. There has been for days, and the reason is the mining and slashing and burning that’s going on in the woods out by the old Mueller hothouses.
Keep in mind...
For what it’s worth to readers, I lost a friend some years ago to a type of brain cancer. Doctors never did know for sure what caused it, but they did suspect it was from handling cattle dewormers and fly control chemicals. Maybe just keep that in mind.
Waiting for a
breath of fresh air
I’d just like to point out that Josh Hawley is quick to point out flaws in the present administration. The day we have senators and representatives who don’t criticize an administration will be a breath of fresh air.
Lock him up
General Milley’s next phone call to China should be long distance from Leavenworth. Lock him up.
Taxing us all
I hope you people on the left realize that when this administration says they’re going to “tax the rich,” they are going to tax us all. I hope you’re that smart.
God’s wrath
Hat’s off to Alonzo Weston’s column. He hit the nail on the head. Society has completely ignored the second greatest commandment: Love thy neighbor. Until we get back to observing this commandment, things will probably not get better, and we may continue to see God’s wrath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.