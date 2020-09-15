Masks at church

If you are required to wear a face mask at Sam’s Club and Walmart, and even at the Chiefs game, why aren’t you required to wear a mask at the church services here in St. Joe?

Dream come true

If I was in the used-car business, I would love to have St. Joseph School District administrators and board members walk on the lot. In the same meeting, they say they can bring the Downtown YMCA building up to speed with minimal expense, then it’s mentioned that the building only has one functioning boiler and the cost of repairs is to be determined. They are going into this with rose-colored glasses, a seller’s dream come true.

An exception

I thought the St. Joseph School District administrators wanted to get out of aging, outdated buildings. They seem to have found one they can’t resist in the Downtown YMCA.

Good idea

I think the idea of the St. Joseph School District buying the YMCA and using it for community purposes it just a wonderful idea. Whoever came up with it, kudos.

Friends like these ...

The protesters and rioters need to read the book “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” What they are doing isn’t working. They’re not convincing the general public. Insanity is repeating the same actions and expecting different results. That’s what they’re doing.

Unwise choice

Holding these overcrowded, unmasked rallies doesn’t seem like a wise decision. But look at who’s running the show.

Tired of BLM

Is BLM paying sponsor fees for all of the sports programs that are on now? They’re sure getting all the time. It gets kind of tiresome.

A blue note

Shame on Sen. Hawley for saying he wouldn’t support help for blue states. When the Missouri River floods, ice storms cripple us, and another E5 tornado destroys one of our cities, will he support federal assistance? Should the blue states then withhold their taxes and help?

Early Christmas

Every year at Christmas, we adopt families in need. Why can’t we make that early this year, to help families who have lost jobs and are hurting.

Green Bad Deal

I have to wonder if the Democrats really know what the Green New Deal means to Americans. They want to eliminate gas and oil. That means no cars or airplanes, the loss of millions of jobs, closing down coal mines, stopping pipelines, no drilling, making us dependent on other countries. There are many other terrible things they want to do. Fake news will not tell you what they are. If Biden is elected, this country will fall.

Who’s in first?

