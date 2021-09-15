Them first
If Biden does not require a vaccination for all the illegal aliens, do not try to make the American people get it.
Slow learners
The people of St. Joseph want three high schools. The school administrators tell us we need to close two schools and build a new one. The school board says we need to close two schools and build a new one. Now they’re bringing in a consultant to tell us something of the same sort. These supposed educators are slow learners.
Blame someone
White people are having fewer babies. When white people have been outnumbered, who will you blame?
Sign of the times
I felt sorry for all the homeless people with their signs outside the school district offices the other day. Then I realizes they were anti-maskers.
Repair and build
Let’s repair our existing pools and build another one. It is not safe to overcrowd the pools, and it’s a health issue as well. Children are growing up with not as much exercise as they need, and as a result we see a lot of overweight children. So please use the tax money for creating places for the children to swim.
It’s on them
Don’t blame Biden for the Americans who are still in Afghanistan. They already knew that Trump signed an agreement that would lead to removal of American forces. They have known since March. They had plenty of time to prepare and to leave but they chose to stay. Clearly it is on them.
Where’s Trump?
On the past Sept. 11, all the liberals were crying, “Where’s Trump? Where’s Trump?” Because he didn’t go to the site of the World Trade Center. The fact is, our former president spent that day with the firefighters and police. Maybe if you did a little research, you’d know that.
Vaccine mandates
Has anyone seen the news reports where many doctors and nurses in New York quitting because of the vaccine mandate? Now, surely these people aren’t all uneducated Trump supporters.
Weak Congress
This is for the people who complain about Biden thinking he’s a king and ruling through edicts. The bigger problem is that under the last several presidents Congress has totally abdicated their responsibilities.
