Following Sean

Sean Hannity keeps promoting Laura Ingraham at the end of his show. He is boosting her to take his place when he retires. I, for one, will not watch her. … Also, it used to be a law is a law to be followed even if it makes no sense to the individual. I’ll sure be glad if it ever gets back to that.

Spending priorities

It never changes. The school board is lamenting about budget cuts and lack of funding from the state. If this is the case, why are they seeking bids on cargo vans, half- and three-quarter-ton trucks? Why can’t they defer this and use what they already have? Waste, waste, waste.

Feeling dizzy

If you’re one of the people refusing to wear a mask because you’re concerned not enough oxygen will get to your brain, don’t worry. That ship has sailed.

Feeling blue

Does your sports department know that Central plays football? I had to go to the Kansas City Star to find out who won the Sept. 11 game. How about some coverage of St. Joe’s largest school?

Differences

A while ago, a lady wrote in and said that she was a former employee of the County Clerk’s office and that there is absolutely no difference between absentee voting and mail-in voting. Apparently that is why she’s a former employee of the County Clerk’s office.

Keep saying it

I just do not understand how there are still so many people who believe the Russian collusion hoax. I guess if you say it often enough, as the Democrats say, people begin to believe it. It has been disproven over and over again.

Clean slate

Now we see that Mueller’s team wiped all their phones clean, which is illegal and should be prosecuted, but nothing is said about it by the Democrats. They don’t care if Democrats do illegal things. They only care about what they can make the people believe Trump did.

Written words

I strongly disagree with the comment “people backing Trump don’t read.” I was able to read your idiotic statement, after all.

Stopping panic

Can you imagine the panic in the stores if Trump hadn’t downplayed the virus? You couldn’t buy toilet paper for weeks on end, and some necessities almost had to be bought on the black market.

Goggles off

Missouri’s Josh Hawley is opposed to a coronavirus relief bill that bails out blue states. What about red states? It seems strange to have an elected leader who only wants to help half the country. What about Kansas City and St. Louis? Are they undeserving because they’re Democrat-controlled? It’s time for Missouri’s junior senator to take off the partisan goggles and start acting like a statesman instead of a FOX commentator. Can’t Roy Blunt mentor him or something?