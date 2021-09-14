Can’t get over it
This is to the caller who called about Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton said the election was lost. She didn’t have a team of scheming, lying attorneys who went to court and lost 59 times out of 60 times. I just cannot get over the stupidity of you people which you will hold onto Donald Trump.
Biggest threat
It infuriates me that the Biden Administration can say on the anniversary of 9/11 that the biggest threat to America today is white supremacists. Who does he think he’s kidding?
Reading minds
I wonder if anyone has noticed in the White House briefings that Psaki, her body language, tells a tale. You can tell when she is blustery and she knows she’s doing the wrong thing.
Losing patience
So President Biden made the remark that he is “losing his patience” with some of the American people. I think there’s a lot of Americans who have lost their patience with Joe Biden.
No more bingo
I was just wondering why there’s no bingo halls in St. Joe, Missouri, anymore. Are there going to be any more in this town?
Editor’s note: It’s not just St. Joseph. The Missouri Gaming Commission said that the number of licensed bingo operations dropped from 227 to 207 statewide, from 2017 to 2020, as other forms of gambling proliferated.
Won’t hire them
I read the article “Economic oddity,” and the one thing the article doesn’t even come close to touching is why would people be looking for a job when Uncle Sam is paying all their bills, giving them a bunch of food stamps, and “enhanced” unemployment? I hope these people don’t come to my place. We wouldn’t hire them.
Raising rates
So now they got COVID-19 in our sewer systems. What are they gonna do, use it as an excuse to raise our rates even higher? Is this just another scheme?
Editor’s note: This kind of testing of wastewater is part of a state program that will not have an impact on sewer bills.
Thanks for nothing
Hey, Biden — thanks a lot for nothing. We’re going to have to buy our rare earth minerals from China by way of Afghanistan. And Biden just walked away and left it. Amazing.
Separate again
Having two national anthems does not unite us as Americans; it further divides us. Seems to me that the “woke” group is resurrecting the doctrine of separate but equal.
(2) comments
There was a twisted little man who was a little twisted managing editor of a twisted yellow rag in a twisted little city. Tune I learned in journalism class. And TRUTH will show your character. Isn't it amazing that a pathological liar that lied to us over 20,000 times in his term of office is able to comvince so many idiots that honest journalism is fake. To me it would seem that fake journalism would be printing something that you knew was a lie for political reasons. Has anybody besides my self noticed this happening ?
Today's calls number nine. Of those nine one was apolitical one was liberal and seven were inane prattle from the lunatic right. The brain flashes that produce those thoughts was akin to flatulance in the wind. Fleeting and instantly gone and forgotten. Those callers are living examples why there is a need for lifegaurds at the shallow endof the gene pool.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.