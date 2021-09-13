Me, not thee
Joe, I just thought I’d let you know this is the United States of America and not some third-rate country you got elected to lead. You have rules for me, but not for thee. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Jan Psaki said illegals coming across the border and elsewhere don’t have to take the vaccine, but you want us to take it. You’ve got to be the dumbest man on the face of the earth.
Big flag
I want to thank Altec for showing that big American flag right as you go down 36 Highway on Sept. 11. Thank you, Altec. We know you’ll never forget.
Big gulp
Joe blundering Biden thinks 9/11 is a new and improved Seven Eleven convenience store.
Not a photo op
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it is disgraceful that our president gets up for a photo op and yet has not the decency to speak to the American people about the tragedy on 9/11. This is not a photo op. People who lost their family members, this was not a photo op for them. It’s reality. And you don’t have the decency to speak to them? It’s a disgrace.
Ashamed
Biden wants to force American workers to be vaccinated for COVID, but the hundreds of thousands of illegals he’s let pour over the border are fine according to him. No vaccinations for them. Such a hypocrite. I’m ashamed he’s our president.
Won’t do it
Our dictator president is going to make it mandatory for people to be vaccinated. What’s he going to do about all the refugees he’s let into our country? Is he going to require vaccines for them? Of course not. He’s a dictator and we have to do what he says or else. Well, I got news for the old man. If I don’t want to be vaccinated, I will not be vaccinated.
Not a king
While I agree everyone should get vaccinated, Joe Biden is not a king. His edict will not stand.
