Look the other way

How can Republicans who took an oath of office just look the other way with all the new information coming out about Trump? Do they care more about protecting Trump that protecting our national security and the American people?

Local connection

I just wanted to say I appreciated the article in the paper about Mario Herrera, the police officer who was killed in Lincoln, Nebraska. But I’ve never seen you mention that he was a local boy, and I wanted the people of St. Joe to know that he grew up around here. He went to Mid-Buchanan for elementary and high school, he was a wonderful kid from a wonderful family. I just wanted to make sure St. Joe knew that.

Editor’s note: Thank you for the information.

Who started it

Billy Joel had a song, “I didn’t start the fire,” but I’d like to know who did, down there where they took the storm-damaged tree limbs and stuff by Phil Welch Stadium? That’s a fairly new parking lot and they’re burning it down there. If the city didn’t start it, they need to put it out; and if they did start it, they need to have their heads examined.

Editor’s note: The city did not start that fire.

Inside job

Here we go again, going out of town to get a city manager. Get someone who knows St. Joe, who lives in St. Joe.

One way out

The left is lecturing about how terrible America is. I happen to think America is absolutely wonderful, and if these left-wing radicals don’t like it, feel free to leave. We’ll help you pack and get you a one-way ticket.

Moila High

That Moila golf course might be a great place for a new high school.

Onward

So Missouri is now being blasted for the so-called fan booing a moment of silence for the players and all those who died fighting racial injustice. In my opinion, the NFL should do this every single game.

New segregation

So at the football game, they sang the Black national anthem. Do we have a white national anthem in this country? I didn’t think so. I thought the national anthem was for everybody. I find that very disturbing.

Stop and help

I see comments again concerning George Floyd. My question has always been, who took the video that the world saw? Who was close enough and did nothing to help this man, or even yell at the police that they were killing him? Somebody was just filming a good movie.

Heading south

I think we should round up all these protesters and send them to Venezuela, so they can live their dream of a communist, Marxist government. They don’t deserve America.