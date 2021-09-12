Not the king
I hope our so-called president understands that this is not Russia, this is not China, this is not North Korea, and he is not a king. He cannot rule this country through edicts and mandates. We have different procedures in a free nation. Our Founding Fathers set it up so that we would have checks and balances. Someone needs to get this senile old man, sit him down and explain to him how the Constitution works.
Caught in a lie
Biden is a liar. December 2020 he said Americans will not be forced to take a COVID vaccine when one is approved by the FDA. And what does he say now? Businesses over 100 people have to have a coronavirus shot. He’s a hypocrite and a liar, and he should be impeached.
Turn it around
Dear Mr. President: Please turn the teleprompter around so we can read what you’re trying to say.
Losing freedom
I keep hearing a phrase that is very troubling to me. I hear people say, “You don’t have the freedom to do that.” Since when did Americans lose that freedom? This is troubling to me. I hope it troubles you.
Between the lines
Biden said, and I quote, “My job as president is to protect all Americans.” He should have added, “Except those I deserted in Afghanistan, and those that are in the womb.”
Fumbling, stumbling
COVID, COVID, COVID. Biden’s favorite repertoire. The only subject he doesn’t jumble, fumble, mumble and stumble over. Threatening American citizens while hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants flood across our border. His King George attitude is finished.
Comes around
“Party of cowards” claims Republicans won’t stand up to the radical liars in the party who yell voter fraud at every election. As I recall, you Democrats and Hilary Clinton were the first ones to cry that the election was “stolen” from her.
Behind the scenes
Every wonder what it would be like if Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris were running our country? Well, now you know.
Hypocrisy
I find it amusing that Uncle Joe and our vice president both said early on they would not take the COVID vaccine, mainly because President Trump had it delivered under Operation Warp Speed. Now they’re trying to force everyone to do it, when they initially said they wouldn’t. The hypocrisy is just unbelievable.
