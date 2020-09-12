Enforcement measure

Let’s tell the mayor to make this face mask ordinance a law. If you don’t wear your face mask, it’s like if you don’t wear your seatbelt — you get a ticket. This is a matter of life and death, like a seat belt is.

Correlation

or causation?

Dear evangelicals: Did you ever notice that once you made a godless, lawless, womanizing con man your new Messiah, a plague showed up? Sincerely, everyone else.

Blissfully unaware

If I am the owner of a business, and my building is on fire, I don’t want to panic my employees, so I tell them everything is fine and I walk out the door. When their families come to me and ask, “Why did you leave all your employees to die in a fire?” I’ll say, “Well, I didn’t want them to panic.”

Doesn’t add up

I noticed the results of Wednesday’s Ping Poll add up to 119%. Does that mean some people committed fraud by voting twice?

Editor’s note: It means there was a editor’s mistake in typing in the information. The correct results were 43% for It’s Their Right and 57% for Just Play. We apologize for the confusion.

Reading material

All these books coming out about Trump are not going to change anything. The people backing Trump don’t read, they don’t want to hear anything against him. The only people reading them are people who already knew he was a crook.

Maximum damage

It is obvious that President Trump is not a politician. A politician would know better than to talk to a journalist or reporter as he did Bob Woodward. A politician knows that the journalist or reporter will use whatever he’s saying to promote their next article or book. Also, they time the release of what he said to try and create maximum damage.

Chirp, chirp

The silence of the Republican Party is deafening. The president’s admission that he purposely downplayed the virus dangers is more proof of his inability to lead.

Duped

So Nancy Pelosi is third in line to control nuclear weapons and she was duped by a hair salon. Trump is first in line and he was duped by Putin, who denied that Russia interfered in our election. That was good enough for Trump. He believed Putin.

Need to know

Kudos to “Take a breath.” You are 100% right, and the people need to know it.

Pass it around

Juan Williams, I never thought you’d be the kind of hypocrite that some of the people at MSNBC are. Yes, this student is being selfish, but accepting your premise, weren’t the people attending Al Sharpton’s rally on Aug. 27 also being just as selfish? … If Trump is wrong for holding rallies, indoors or outdoors, then Sharpton is wrong for what he did in D.C. And if there is an uptick in cases (there) he qualifies as a modern-day Typhoid Mary.