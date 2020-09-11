Responsibility

The job of the president is to protect the people and the country. That does not mean individually. That is our own job.

Yes to masks

In regard to the masks, I think the City Council did the right thing. And I would have agreed with all businesses as well. … Thank you to the council members that said yes to the masks.

More accusations

Good Lord, we are back to women accusing Trump again. I personally am getting sick and disgusted of this every day. Is Trump the only person in America who may have done something wrong? If you want to believe that, I guess it’s your business.

Worth the front

How come you don’t have on the front page about the killings of the police in St. Louis and the one that was shot in Nebraska? How come that doesn’t make the front page? I think the paper is kind of a one-sided thing. If it was a black person that got shot, it would make the front page. I think you need to review your decision. All colors and races matter.

Remember it

I wish people would remember that Trump was trying to contain the virus when Democrats were trying to impeach him. He was trying to stop the spread of the virus while Democrats were calling him racist.

Cost of capitalism

It’s true that socialism didn’t stop the Depression, as one person pointed out. But it didn’t start the Depression either. Capitalism did.

Be the best

The Bob Woodward recordings prove that Trump truly is the greatest — the greatest liar in history.

No good

Wake up, America. Why would we want Attorney General William Barr working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney another four years? Barr has abandoned his oath of office to fix all of Trump’s wrongdoings. Now he wants to represent Trump in a lawsuit against a woman accusing him of sexual assault. Isn’t he supposed to be working for the good of the American people? Donald Trump and William Barr are no good for America.

Going up

I saw that the City Council voted to make an ordinance for the masks, but when are they going to make it citywide? For every place? The cases keep going up. How many do we have to have before they do something positive?

Laughing matter

I heard a funny political commercial today. The man was supporting a candidate, but he started off by apologizing that the candidate is a Democrat. That was hilarious.

Fossil bailout

Do you realize the first COVID Cares Act was a huge fossil fuel bailout? Our Federal Reserve bought billions of dollars of their corporate debt. So don’t tell me we’ll have socialism under Biden. We have socialism for the rich under Trump.