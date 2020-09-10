Comedy or tragedy?

We went to see the play at the Ruby Theater. There was no social distancing in the theater, masks were not encouraged, there was no hand sanitizer or hand washing stations anywhere — even though they specified that on Facebook. Why?

Delayed reaction

If President Trump said what they say he did about our military in 2018, then why did it take two years for them to come out with it?

Mask facts

Why is the media afraid of reporting on face masks? Dr. Fauci said you don’t need a mask, then he said only if you show signs of being sick. The surgeon general of the United States has said more than once that wearing a mask is sometimes more harmful than not wearing one. I wish you people would report facts.

Editor’s note: The advice of health officials regarding masks has evolved since the early days of the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said his advice against the widespread wearing of masks was due to concerns in February and March that the supplies needed to be saved for health workers. As recently as Aug. 10, he said that universal wearing of masks was necessary to control the spread of the virus.

True diversity

If all individuals are equal, then why do we need diversity quotas? If we have a choice to live where we want, doesn’t that alter the diversity makeup? I just want to see true equality without counting numbers but instead seeing us all as unique, valuable individuals.

Looting must stop

I am 100% for Black Lives Matter and the fight against inequality and police brutality, but the looting, violence and brutality we see on the news every night is wrong. The leaders of our country should denounce it every single day. The reality is, these violent actions are ultimately swaying independent voters toward Trump, which means four more years of this nation being divided and broken.

Panic buying

The most frightening thing about COVID-19 isn’t COVID-19 at all. It’s how people panic. They cleaned out stores. Their moral compass went off balance. It worries me to think of how our good citizens with little no common sense will behave in a real emergency. Can you imagine that, after seeing what they did over the virus?

Do some research

Any news organization that says George Floyd was murdered is going to look pretty stupid when the officers are acquitted. If you watch the entire video, the man was having trouble breathing before he ever got out of his car. There’s such a thing called “excitable delirium.” Maybe you should research that before you come to an opinion.

Hear from victims

I’m tired of hearing the opinions of George Floyd’s family and Jacob Blake’s family. I’d like to hear the opinions of their victims and their families.