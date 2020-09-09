Pump prices

I was looking at my calendar from last year, and guess what folks? This time last year, oil was at $55 a barrel and gas was at $2.09, $2.10. We’re sitting here at $41 for oil today and gas is $1.99. Go figure that one.

Should have known

It seems to me that Nancy Pelosi blindly and willingly walked into a trap of her own making. Isn’t she supposed to be this big, smart lawmaker and have teams of the best people who are supposed to know local laws? I don’t feel one bit sorry for her.

Sticks and stones

Sunday’s article on racism included an anecdote of one man who says he was called a racial epithet on a basketball court when he was 11. I am not condoning racial name-calling. It’s a form of racism. But if that’s the worst this guy could come up with, not housing or employment discrimination, not police targeting, not lack of access to a quality education or health care services, then isn’t that saying something about racism right now?

Follow the law

I’d like to respond to some of the comments I see in the paper. There is something everyone can do to avoid a potentially uncomfortable encounter with law enforcement: Don’t be a criminal.

Not a murder

Why are people calling Jacob Blake a murder? He’s still alive. Is this journalism in 2020? Just go on a website and write whatever supports your narrative whether it’s true or not?

Raising fear

Kamala Harris, the person running for vice president, says that if they find a vaccine for coronavirus, she won’t believe Trump. That is nothing but a way of telling the public not to believe it either.

Met her match

I find it very discomforting to know that the person who is third in line in our great country to be able to unleash nuclear warheads around the world was duped by a hair salon.

One-way street

All our problems will soon be over. A vaccine will come out, all the Republicans will take the vaccine and none of the Democrats will take it. Either the Democrats all die from the virus, or the Republicans all die from the vaccine. Either way, no opposition. No more problems.

Take a breath

A vote for Biden is a vote for increased socialism, bigger government, higher taxes, less real income, open borders, fewer jobs, more laws and less order, more crime and fewer police, no bail required, more criminals at large, a crippled economy, falling markets, more regulations, fewer freedoms, a weaker national defense, fewer gun rights, hundreds of thousands more abortions, a fading middle class and a faster accelerating national debt. And you think Trump is a worse choice?