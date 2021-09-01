Work it out
There’s been quite a debacle over the placement of the new AT&T cell tower. I seem to recall this became an issue after negotiations broke down between the Missouri American Water Company and AT&T over the contract to keep the antenna atop the tower east of I-29. If there is a new law preventing the mounting of the antennas on the tower, then that’s a different subject. But if it’s about money, this reader thinks the companies should suck it up, work out an agreement, and quit making a nuisance for the neighborhood.
Behind the curtain
In regard to the disgraceful display of ineptness in Afghanistan, watching President Biden on TV reminded me of the Wizard of Oz. Who’s really behind the curtain? Because obviously it’s not Biden running the show. He made that very clear. So who is behind that curtain?
Calling a foul
Biden blaming Trump for Afghanistan is like a football player blaming the guy who threw him the ball after he is tackled before he can make a touchdown. It makes about as much sense.
Time to go
Joe, you just left $90 billion of top military, sophisticated equipment behind for those who hate us, our way of life and want to destroy us. At the same time, you want to disarm the citizens of the United States — every gun, pistol or rifle. You kept looking at your watch as the 13 American heroes were brought home. If you haven’t figured it out by now, it’s time for you to go.
Move it
I have the perfect place for the new cell tower. The old Ryan’s steakhouse building is torn down. Put it right there in that area and it shouldn’t bother anybody. Move it more north.
Silence is deafening
If this fiasco in Kabul had happened under President Trump, the media and the left would be calling for impeachment and God knows what else. But since it happened under Joe Tali-Biden, they are all silent.
Be proud
Buchanan County should be proud of having the lowest vaccine rate in the state, while the other highly vaccinated counties have reported more COVID cases than Buchanan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.