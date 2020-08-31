Box scores, please

Now that high school sports season has kicked off, would it be too much to ask for you to include the box scores for those games and events? Many parents and family members enjoy seeing the details of those games and their children’s names in the paper.

Have buck, will pass

My comment to “Trump always passing the buck” (“Your letters,” Aug. 29): No. 1, I do not believe this false statement at all. And No. 2, the Dems continue to pass the buck and continue to blame President Donald Trump for everything under the sun, which sheds light on all their crimes and allows John Q. Public, who put them in office, to see what Trump deals with on a daily basis. I agree with the caller “Wake up.” Trump could find a way to raise the dead, and you — the media — would still trash him.

Fixing a hole

I laughed at the warning that Democrats will drive our country into the ground. Trump already did that. The Democrats will do what they did the last time a Republican drove us into the ground, with two wars, a fiscal crisis and a recession. They pulled us out of the hole.

Trump’s words

To the person who claims Trump said, “All immigrants are evil,” no. He was talking about illegal immigrants that were members of MS-13. He never did say all immigrants are evil. It’s just like when you say he said the white supremacists and neo-Nazis “are good people.” He did not say that; in the same sentence, he said, “I am NOT referring to the supremacists and neo-Nazis,” but you all just keep pushing this lie. You are the hypocrites.

Still waiting

At the end of July/beginning of August, the head of the Treasury Department stated they were going to extend unemployment and send out a second wave of stimulus checks. Here it is the end of August, I’m out of a job, run out of money, and I haven’t seen a stimulus check or anything else. So who’s holding this up? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the radical left again?

Doctor in the house

In reference to the article “City leaders contemplate mask mandate as cases rise,” I do not see “M.D.” behind any of the City Council members’ names. Why don’t we rely on medical doctors with infectious disease backgrounds?

Razor’s edge

In defense of the police officers in recent shootings across the nation, I believe the far-left is pitting both sides against each other. All these career criminals and drug addicts are released again and again by our leftist courts … then when there’s a confrontation between them and the police, the police are on a razor-thin edge. If they don’t act, they may not go home to their family that day. But if they do act, they are criticized by the media and prosecuted by the same courts that set those criminals free.