Box scores, please
Now that high school sports season has kicked off, would it be too much to ask for you to include the box scores for those games and events? Many parents and family members enjoy seeing the details of those games and their children’s names in the paper.
Have buck, will pass
My comment to “Trump always passing the buck” (“Your letters,” Aug. 29): No. 1, I do not believe this false statement at all. And No. 2, the Dems continue to pass the buck and continue to blame President Donald Trump for everything under the sun, which sheds light on all their crimes and allows John Q. Public, who put them in office, to see what Trump deals with on a daily basis. I agree with the caller “Wake up.” Trump could find a way to raise the dead, and you — the media — would still trash him.
Fixing a hole
I laughed at the warning that Democrats will drive our country into the ground. Trump already did that. The Democrats will do what they did the last time a Republican drove us into the ground, with two wars, a fiscal crisis and a recession. They pulled us out of the hole.
Trump’s words
To the person who claims Trump said, “All immigrants are evil,” no. He was talking about illegal immigrants that were members of MS-13. He never did say all immigrants are evil. It’s just like when you say he said the white supremacists and neo-Nazis “are good people.” He did not say that; in the same sentence, he said, “I am NOT referring to the supremacists and neo-Nazis,” but you all just keep pushing this lie. You are the hypocrites.
Still waiting
At the end of July/beginning of August, the head of the Treasury Department stated they were going to extend unemployment and send out a second wave of stimulus checks. Here it is the end of August, I’m out of a job, run out of money, and I haven’t seen a stimulus check or anything else. So who’s holding this up? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the radical left again?
Doctor in the house
In reference to the article “City leaders contemplate mask mandate as cases rise,” I do not see “M.D.” behind any of the City Council members’ names. Why don’t we rely on medical doctors with infectious disease backgrounds?
Razor’s edge
In defense of the police officers in recent shootings across the nation, I believe the far-left is pitting both sides against each other. All these career criminals and drug addicts are released again and again by our leftist courts … then when there’s a confrontation between them and the police, the police are on a razor-thin edge. If they don’t act, they may not go home to their family that day. But if they do act, they are criticized by the media and prosecuted by the same courts that set those criminals free.
(6) comments
All the Real doctors and scientist involved with research on pandemics are calling for nation wide mask mandates. Now here's your sign and put on your forking mask.
HAVE BUCK WILL PASS: As a devout member of the cult of tRUMP, which you obviously are, I am surprised that you have all ready forgotten the tweet from the twit he sent out which he was the second coming Jesus "D" Christ. There just no arguing with some one so humble and BAT GUANO CRAZY.
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
When asked about the police shooting in Kenosha.... Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different... in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon... but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt....
Laura IngraBraun cut him off because even she understood how bad this sounded.
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump is “scared to death” that the 2020 Presidential election will be decided by Americans, an aide to Trump has confirmed.
The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Trump is panicking over a doomsday scenario in which Americans, sidelined during the 2016 election, play a dominant role in influencing the 2020 contest.
“It sounds paranoid, but, as we speak, representatives of the United States are already plotting to remove him from office in 2020,” the aide said. “They are determined to replace him with someone who takes a move favorable view toward their country.” ANDY BOROWITZ
Fixing a hole...Cult45 believes it’s a good idea to warn everyone about “Bidens America” by showing pictures of Trumps America. What a bunch of morons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.