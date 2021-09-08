Fly the flag
This is America. Fly your flags on American days, like Veterans Day, Labor Day, all those days it’s supposed to be flown on. Do you know why? Because you could be over in Afghanistan, and I don’t think you want that. So get out and fly a flag, display a flag. Be a proud American and raise your head up high for independence.
Needing help
Financial crises are mounting for senior citizens whose only income is Social Security, especially going into winter. Could the St. Joseph News-Press help the community by researching and printing an article listing services available, such as rental assistance and how we can access them? Your help would be greatly appreciated.
Absent leadership
Looking at the disasters going on in our country and around the world right now, it’s pretty safe to say that 2021 will go down as the year of non-government in the United States. Where are our elected officials? Hiding. Vacation. Busy elsewhere. Avoiding the truth. Distorting the truth.
Pocketbook issue
Since these people who don’t want to take the vaccine are clogging up emergency rooms and ICUs, I say the insurers should do just like they do with cigarette smokers, who sometimes pay twice as much as a person who doesn’t smoke. Hit them in the pocketbook. And if they do, a week in the emergency room is over $100,000.
When in St. Joe
If the people who built Rome had the same mentality as the people who run St. Joe, Rome would have never been built. These people running this town take one step forward, two steps back, and they call that “progress.”
What about Joe?
Ask a Biden supporter to name one or two good things he’s done for this country, and they can’t answer the question. All they can say is, “Well, Trump did this or that.” No, my question was, “What has Biden done that’s good for the country?” And try to answer without saying the name Donald Trump.
Ink stain
Hey, anti-vaxxers. Did you know that tattoo ink that is inserted into your skin is not regulated by the FDA? There’s no way of knowing what’s in your ink. No one really knows.
Only hope
I will say this: The only hope the Democrats have of winning the White House again will be if the Republicans nominate Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.