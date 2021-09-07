Looking good
St. Joe, Missouri, is the only town I know of that would rather look good instead of doing what’s right. Everyone wants to think that we’re back to living normal. Well, we’re not. You can still get sick and die even if you have the vaccination shots. We are not back to normal. We got delta variant killing young people and we got COVID-19 still on the rise, but no one wants to wear a mask. They gotta look good instead of doing what’s right.
Schools, roundabouts
People aren’t afraid of anything new. That’s not the problem. The problem is new schools, roundabouts — what good are those? We need the roads fixed and things around here taken care of. You want to spend our tax dollars on stuff we don’t agree with. We’re not afraid of nothing.
Big event
I get the paper and I watch the local news, and I do not know how I missed any advertising or announcements of the big event that went on at Lake Contrary. This is really a great idea and a really great place. I hope they have another one.
We’re the problem
By allowing the gross distortions of truth in It’s Your Call, the St. Joe News-Press is participating in yellow journalism, printing distortions just to make money.
Editor’s note: Including yours?
Cut and run
There’s only one thing I see this administration doing efficiently, and that is being able to run and hide and not answer any questions, not talk to anyone about the major catastrophes they are causing. They’re very good at cutting and running.
Ashamed
While I did not agree with going into Iraq, if you are a veteran and you don’t believe Afghanistan was a war worth fighting, then I am ashamed to call you a veteran.
A big deal
Many thanks to Josh Wilson and everyone else involved at Lake Contrary. It was wonderful to see it have life again. I was born and raised down there, and it was a very big deal years ago. Let’s hope it works out.
