Some possibilities
The mayor and president of the chamber wonder why St. Joseph has lost more than 4,000 citizens since the last census, to wit, 1. What about the high tax on real estate? 2. What about the high sewer tax? 3. What about high sales taxes? 4. What about having only one hospital for this size of a community? 5. What about having a college that is no longer thriving? You asked.
Biden's rules
I got up last night and lit my neighbor’s house on fire. When the fire department got there, I grabbed a garden hose and helped put it out. According to the Biden administration, I am now a hero. Woo-hoo!
In their pockets
What gives the mayor and city council the right to hand out $1.5 million to city employees? That is taxpayer money that was paid out for COVID. It’s not for them to just stick in their pockets.
Editor's note: The Treasury Department's guidance on relief funds for local governments was fairly open-ended. The payments to employees probably falls under the "premium pay" provisions, if that's something the council wants to do.
Long time
Columnist Froma Harrop recently wrote that “persons refusing the COVID vaccine are either stupid, mentally disabled or terminally ignorant.” She points out that you wouldn’t need to research air flight before getting on an airplane, so why do you need to research the vaccine? Maybe because the airplane has been around for over 100 years and the vaccine less than one year. Very bright analogy, Froma.
Time to vote
Omar wants to get rid of the Minneapolis Police Department. How about they put a vote on the ballot to get rid of her? That woman has no respect for our country, and she needs to get out of office. If they want to get rid of anything, get rid of Omar.
Editor's note: Voters get that chance every two years.
