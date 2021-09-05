Money problems
The left in Washington wants to print more money, which will result in highly increased taxes. They just gave away $84 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan. Some heads should roll for this.
Editor’s note: An expanded money supply is likely to result in inflation. A tax increase would take an act of Congress. For the consumer, it’s another expense all the same, so we get your point.
Social question
I have heard nothing about Biden cutting Social Security checks. In fact, I have heard that we will be getting more next year.
Heavy load
Biden should have had to help carry each of those caskets off the truck when those service people who were killed over there were brought home. Instead he hung his head down trying to look like he just made a mistake. He shouldn’t even be in office.
Left behind
People keep saying that we left weapons in WWII and Vietnam and Korea. The only problem is, we destroyed everything in WWII that we didn’t take with us, and the other stuff is from the Stone Age compared to what the Taliban have now.
Deadly duo
As a citizen and as a veteran, no one will ever make me ashamed of the United States. But I am mortified and beyond ashamed of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Same old, same old
I just don’t understand the people of St. Joseph. They seem to be afraid of anything new. Traffic roundabouts, the idea of two high schools and a new high school, and the fact that the whole county seems to be afraid of the COVID vaccines. Just because it’s new doesn’t mean we need to be afraid of it, people.
China’s man
China really loves Biden. They just got access to the world’s biggest copper fields and lithium fields, which they have not had access to for the last 20 years, but Biden just handed it to them on a silver platter. That man has to be good for something, but I just can’t think of what it might be.
Widespread skepticism
Those that say all the anti-vaxxers are right-wing Trump supporters, may I remind you that Biden and Harris both said they would not take the vaccine before they were elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.