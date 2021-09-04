Do something
I’d like to comment about all the solicitors at the intersections of our town. If the city doesn’t have the guts to do something about it and make a new ordinance, why don’t they fine them for or do something about all the litter these people leave at the intersections at Walmart, Kohl’s and everywhere else? I know some of them do pick up their trash, but some of them don’t and it’s getting to be an eyesore.
Favorable note
I just wanted to say that the editor’s notes at the end of some of these calls are the most entertaining part of the column for me some days, especially the ones where you pretty much tell them, “Here’s your sign.” Thank you and keep up the good work.
One nation
Trump did this wrong, Biden did this wrong. Democrats are bad for our country, Republicans are bad for our country. Get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated. Sound familiar? We are the United States of America. Our pledge says we are one nation under God. Wake up, people. Other countries are watching us and loving how childish we are acting. And always remember, united we will stand tall, but divided we will fall hard.
There you go
I know you won’t put this in the paper because you never say anything derogatory about Josh Hawley. But he needs to resign. He’s the one who supported the insurrection at the capitol.
On the Mark
I’m just calling to say how much I enjoy Mark Zinn’s columns on weather that come on page A2 from time to time. The way he writes them is so interesting and they’re easy to understand. I just finished the one on hurricanes. I always read every word of them and I just wanted to express my appreciation. Thank you.
Close them down
“Public must find a consensus on schools.” I’ve got an idea. I’m a landowner, and why don’t we get all our tax money back, close down the public school system and send the students to parochial schools? It seems the parochial schools are the only ones who can teach these kids how to read and write.
Editor’s note: Missouri’s Constitution says every child shall be provided access to a free public education.
