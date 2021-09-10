Same difference
You’re driving down the street. Which would you rather meet? Somebody high on alcohol or someone high on recreational marijuana?
Obvious solution
I just had a “Here’s your sign” moment when reading the headlines in the Business section. It said, “Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire,” but nowhere in the article did it mention their best option: Get a job.
Left behind
It ought to be obvious, even to a Democrat, that when we surrendered — when we were routed and run out of Afghanistan — they loaded those planes with anybody and everybody and didn’t even bother to find out if they were SIVs or Americans. And then they bragged about how many they got out. But look how many people they left. They left Americans there. They left the SIV holders there.
Small business
COVID-19 relief funds should be used for small businesses that the city closed down for six weeks and had no income; not city employees who sat at home and still received a taxpayer-funded paycheck.
Prologue to tragedy
Citing one of our founding fathers, James Madison, “A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it is but a prologue to a farce or tragedy, or perhaps both.” Wake up, America.
On the curve
This is just a suggestion, but why don’t the city leaders send out a grade card out to every resident in St. Joseph and let them grade them on their job? I mentioned this to Bill McMurray, but he completely blew it off, because he knows and all the other ones know that they would fail on a massive scale.
Time to upgrade
The article about real estate sales says the average statewide home isn’t even $272,000. Gosh, I need an upgrade. I don’t know any friends who have a quarter of a million dollar home in St. Joe.
American Taliban
Over 2,000 American troops were killed in Afghanistan over 20 plus years, but the American Taliban Republicans only care about the last 12.
