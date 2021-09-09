History repeats
Well, it looks like dear old Joe Biden is facing his own Jimmy Carter moment. Apparently the Taliban has several planes hostage and will not allow them to leave. Biden won’t do anything about it either.
Liar in chief
Thanks to Biden, he has put us back to day one with the terrorist nations. And I’ll say this again: If God loved a liar, he’d squeeze Biden to death.
Photo op
If President Biden shows up at the Twin Towers memorial on 9/11, if there’s any people there, you can bet they will be hand-picked Democrats. There won’t be a Republican allowed in. They will screen the crowd, and it will be another photo op.
Home-grown peril
Biden recently said the world and the nation was in peril, and I have to agree — but the peril is him.
Party of cowards
The Republican Party is full of cowards. They won’t stand up to the radical liars in the party who yell voter fraud at every election.
Slap in the face
Just wanted to call about the City Council putting $1.5 million out as bonus money to city employees. City employees never lost their jobs during the pandemic; lots and lots and lots of other people did. They need to take that money and fix the streets or do something else in the city. With other people being evicted and unemployment running out, that bonus money is a slap in the face to working people.
LHS pride
I wanted to give a big applause for Jaron Saunders and Kingston Oliver at Lafayette for setting state records in passing and receiving, and to Lafayette High School for having such good football teams recently.
Hot and cold
The year 1816 is called “the year without a summer.” It was so cold, the whole year, couldn’t even plant crops. Global warming doesn’t sound so bad after that, does it? And I believe in the 1960s or 70s they were worried about an ice age. Now they’re worried about the earth getting too hot. We have to have CO2; there will be no life on this planet without it.
Deadly silence
How soon we forget. The social media neglected to even talk about the hostages in Afghanistan.
Ice age warning
The person who wrote the letter warning us about global warming apparently isn’t old enough or just can’t remember that we were warned in the 1970s that we were headed toward another ice age.
Time for vaccines
Will all the St. Joseph city employees who will be getting the extra stimulus check money be required to get the COVID vaccine? They should.
