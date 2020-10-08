Boys to men

“Mother Boys.” You crack me up. You obviously aren’t watching ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, with all those young kids out there. Those are the “boys.” The Proud Boys are men. They’re out there fighting for our Constitution, they’re not terrorizing people, they’re there to help. On the other hand, the Democrats, ANTIFA, BLM — those groups are terrorists. They’re burning places down, they’re killing people. Man, you guys are just so backward.

Everything falls

This guy on the economy is out of his mind. Politicians do make a difference, especially this election. You vote for Biden, and watch everything fall. He’s going to take everything from everybody. He’s going to put restrictions on stuff, get rid of gas engines, get rid of all this stuff that’s going to hurt us, the little people.

OK to hate

I’d like to answer a question in It’s your call. The person asked if Malcolm X’s statues would be taken down. The answer is no. Because it’s OK to hate a white man, but it’s not ok to hate a Black man.

Yes, it does

In your editorial, you discussed a representative tweeting after Trump’s COVID diagnosis “it looks like someone should have been more consistent with wearing a mask.” And then you say, yes perhaps, but it doesn’t really help in addressing the issue of a response to the coronavirus. Yes it does. How many times do we have to hear from medical experts that wearing a mask is very important to help not spread the virus?

A simple plan

Why can’t SJSD just do like some cities are doing? All of the students go virtual. Those that require daycare or extra assistance on their classes report to satellite locations, like the high schools, that have lots of space and someone is there to provide additional help with virtual learning. Extra activities might be offered. They could even fix up the gyms at one of these locations with an air system like Genesis Health Club and everyone would be safer.

Signs of trouble

There’s a lady running on the Democrat ticket for state representative, and she needs to know that she cannot put her yard signs on state, county or city property, nor can she put them on private property without the owners’ permission.

Trump in question

If Donald Trump’s health deteriorates and he is unable to run for reelection, what happens to the ballots already mailed in? Are they null and void? Are the votes canceled? Are they sent back to the voter so they can vote again? Does Pence replace Trump on the ballot, and does he automatically receive the votes previously cast for Trump? Just a little clarification would be great.