A big thanks

I’d like to thank Catholic Charities and say what a fine organization they are. I’d like to give a special thank you to Kayla; such a professional and kind person.

Essential details

Too many people vote for a candidate’s personality, not his programs. Take time to learn what you’re getting, not just who you’re getting. After an election, a smile or a frown means little compared to policies. Will it be capitalism or socialism? Individual freedom or more government control? Law and order or more crime in the streets?

Fire starters

A recent caller poked fun at the Proud Boys, calling them Mother Boys. Does the caller think the group is weak because they don’t go around setting fires and breaking windows like BLM and ANTIFA?

Not racist

The Proud Boys are not a racist group. The head of the Proud Boys is a Black man.

Editor’s Note: The Proud Boys’ National Chairman is Enrique Tarrio, who is a Cuban-American from Miami Florida. Tarrio is also the Florida’s director of a group called “Latinos for Trump.”

Support for 3

Amendment 3 is an essential measure for keeping rural communities and local neighborhoods intact and avoiding strange spider web districts that are designed only for partisan protection at the expense of those same rural communities, small towns and inner cities. If Amendment 3 fails, get ready to dial a different area code for your state rep.

Strong statement

Democrats feared that Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf would water down a report on domestic extremism and threats in the U.S. Instead, he reports that 2019 was the deadliest year for domestic extremism in 25 years, and white supremacists were responsible for the vast majority of them. This is from the conservative Washington Times newspaper. This should really tell us something.

More history

If Ms. Hedge herself would study American history from 1619-2020, she would understand that it was and still is the Democrat Party that are racist and try to keep Black Americans down and reliant on government.

Cost of care

Before you cast your vote, looking toward Joe Biden, think about this. Biden’s going to give you free health care. You better talk to a veteran first. Because I can tell you something — when the government hires doctors, they find the cheapest doctors they can, if you’re not a politician. If you want substandard care, that’s fine, but you better think about it.

Realty check

Donald Trump said, “Do not be afraid of COVID.” Does he not understand over 200,000 people have died from COVID? How disconnected this man is from reality.

Wise up

You’re right. We have a right to vote. By absentee ballot, or go to the polls. Mail-in ballots are not right. You people need to wise up.

Democrat lockdowns

If you like school and business lockdowns, vote Democrat. If you don’t like them, vote Republican. Democrats love power, and believe they can make better personal decisions for you than you can.