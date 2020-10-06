Wise up

Wise up, St. Joseph. Donald J. Trump is a charlatan, a phony, a fraud, and a conman. He believes the virus is a hoax. Well, Mr. President, do you believe it’s a hoax now? Wise up and vote properly, St. Joseph.

Do some research

For all those people that are so terrified of socialism, you better be afraid of fascism. That’s what Trump is pushing. If you don’t understand what that is, think back to Hitler. He was a fascist. You don’t understand what socialism actually is anyway. Do some research and pay attention.

Ask a vet

October is Agent Orange Awareness Month, and for those of you who don’t know what Agent Orange is, you might want to ask a Vietnam veteran.

Suppressing votes

Joe Biden and the Democrats are not the biggest threat to the United States. Democrats are working for the American people. If Republicans really care about the American people, why are they trying to suppress our vote?

Over the nose

We should always protect ourselves by wearing masks to keep this virus from spreading the best we can. But when I see people wearing the mask below their nose, they might as well not be wearing a mask at all. Come on, people, wear the mask over your whole face. You’re not protecting me, and you’re not protecting yourself.

Naming names

I think it’s very telling that when a whistleblower comes out against President Trump or the Republicans, it’s always an anonymous, unnamed source. Yet when someone comes out with something against the Democrats or Joe Biden, they’re willing to put their names right out there for everyone to see. That tells me that the people who are ratting out the Republicans are not being factual.

Not laughing

I count myself as a Christian, and I realize I am far from perfect, but there is no way I will ever vote for anyone who is pro-abortion. Republican or Democrat, it wouldn’t matter. We use to laugh at an old man in our neighborhood, he had a sign in the back of his pickup that said, “Abortion is murder.” As I got older, I understand that. I’m not laughing anymore.

C’est moi

During the presidential debate, Biden shouted, “I am the Democratic Party!” He’s right, you know. Because no matter what he says he’s going to do for us, a Biden presidency would be the same old Democratic agenda.

Not so bad

You know, if a couple of old, fat white guys like Trump and Parson can come through COVID with flying colors, maybe what they’ve been telling us all along is true. Maybe this virus isn’t as bad as what people are telling us.

Research programs

Too many people vote for a candidate’s personality, not his programs. It’s time to learn what you’re getting.