Question of hate

There’s something I’ve been wondering since we’re ripping down all these statues and everything. Malcolm X. He was a Muslim, an African Muslim. He did not like white people. He represented hate. Do all the paintings and murals and statues of him get to remain because he’s African, even though he promoted hate? Just wondering.

Playing politics

It’s becoming pretty obvious that Nancy Pelosi is holding another stimulus check hostage. In other words, they’re hoping Joe Biden gets elected so he can hand out the stimulus checks and be some kind of hero. I get really tired of politicians playing “gotcha!” and letting the American people suffer. But they do it, because as Nancy Pelosi said one time, “$1,000? That’s chump change.”

Election masks

I just read the editorial about Mary Garvey. One other thing that she needs to do is wear her mask when she goes into polling places. At the last election, I was in a line where she was the only one without a mask. Some lady asked her to please put on a mask and she held up her hands and said, “Oh, I’m good.”

Cover the nose

Oh my God, that poor girl at the gun and knife show doesn’t even know how to wear a mask.

Follow the money

I have to comment on “No on 3” and “Yes on 3.” I’m a yes on 3. It (Clean Missouri in 2018) passed by the voters because they were not told who the financial backers were. Why are we supporting an amendment that socialists want?

More on the nose

We ate at a restaurant in St. Joe on Saturday and there were several servers wearing their masks below their nose. Are there regulations about how a mask should be worn?

Poor children

Can we really trust the judgement of a woman who would bring her young children to her nomination ceremony at the White House? This during a pandemic and where 95% of those in close proximity to those children wore no masks. We have since learned that at least seven of those attendees tested positive for COVID, one of whom sat directly behind those children.

Mr. Quarantine

Biden says he’s going to disclose coronavirus tests and wait for Trump’s diagnosis. But what about any tests he took before that? He was hiding out in his basement for a long time, and there were long periods where no one saw or heard from him. Perhaps he had the virus and was holed up so America wouldn’t know while he recuperated. We’ll never know the truth. He’s lied about stuff before.

Placing blame

A letter to the editor asked the question, “Who’s to blame for the madness of the riots?” It’s the police. They bully Black people, and sometimes kill unarmed Black men and boys.