Right to vote

The corrupt Republicans are doing everything they can to suppress our vote. This is wrong. The American people have every right to vote. Every official from city, county and state government that is trying to suppress our vote should be voted out of office.

Stop the spread

When you come down with a positive of the coronavirus that leads to COVID-19, you have to be quarantined for 14 days. That’s not to help you; it’s to stop you from spreading it to other people. Even wearing a mask won’t help that much to stop you from spreading it.

Mother Boys

When I see the Proud Boys on TV, I don’t see a supremacy group. I see a bunch of grow-up guys who are terrified of change. We should call them the Mother Boys.

Wake up

I see the president and first lady contracted the virus. Maybe this will wake some people up.

Added text

The words “under God” were added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, making it become a statement of religious belief.

Biden off base

To show you how out of touch Joe Biden is with race issues today, at the debate he called the Proud Boys a white supremacist organization when in fact its founder of the group is a Black man from Cuba, and there are people of all races in the organization. They happen to be patriots, not white supremacists.

A time out

My grandson is a third-grader and he would never act like what we saw at the debate, so I don’t know what grade we should put Trump and Biden in.

Bad to worse

With President Trump and his wife catching corona, the liberal media couldn’t help but lick their lips at the prospect of Vice President Pence coming down with it so Nancy Pelosi could step in and become president. Listen, we’ve already gone from really good to really bad; I pray we don’t go from bad to worse.

Tougher moderator

This is for “New moderator.” Instead of suggesting someone that is already dead, might I suggest Samuel L. Jackson? I’d like to see Trump try to pull the stuff he did. I already know what he’d say, and I can’t say that here.

Which Joe is it?

Michael Reagan’s assessment of the debate is a correct one. Trump did Biden a favor by taking the air out of the room and not giving the Democratic candidate a chance to explain whether he’s a moderate or whether he’s beholden to the more radical, left wing of the Democratic Party.

Wrong comparison

Bill McMurray should have compared the Republicans to the Pony Express, a failed business venture that was soon to become irrelevant as it was overtaken by changing times. Stuck in the past, at any cost and despite the mounting evidence for change, that’s our Republican Party.