Take it seriously

Mosaic has the highest number of COVID patients yet. More deaths. But still our city leaders kick the can down the road while ignoring medical experts’ advice on how to slow it down. A 30-day or two-week test is not sufficient time to gauge the effects of more stringent mask use, which all medical personnel say is the proper approach.

No on 3

Please vote no on Amendment 3. It undoes the will of the people. Voters in every corner of the state outlawed gerrymandering in the last election, but the politicians in Jefferson City are trying to undo the fair map rules that passed in a bipartisan landslide.

Road to socialism

To the voters of the United States of America, I ask you to put aside your political party affiliation when you step behind the screen to vote. Our country is at a crossroads. We can either continue to be the United States of America, or start down that road that leads to socialism and communism. … Our country’s future hangs in the balance.

Yes on 3

Opponents of Amendment 3 are lying to you when they say the ballot measure, if passed, will lead to gerrymandering. It does the opposite. It says that districts will be drawn in a way that keeps communities intact. The measure it replaces, 2018’s Clean Missouri, requires that districts be drawn to make them competitive for both political parties, which is what will lead to bizarre, gerrymandered districts if voters fail to pass its replacement measure, Amendment 3.

Biden threat

The biggest threat to the United States of America is not a foreign country or the coronavirus, but Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Price of polls

How many of you out there know the reason polls benefit politicians? I can tell you. It’s because there are a certain segment of Americans who will vote for whoever the polls say is ahead, because they don’t want to appear to have voted for a “loser.” Politicians have figured this out. It’s how they sway votes.

Embarrassing Biden

Joe Biden is saying that the president was an embarrassment at the debate. I stand behind Trump 200%. He is the only one trying to save our country from socialism. The only people who should be embarrassed are the ones who believe in Biden.

Generational shift

People who vote for Joe Biden will go down in history as the generation that destroyed the greatest country in the world. How can you all be so dumb?

Rosy view

I read the article regarding the ag expo center land sale and the glittering review that Gerald Strong gave on the economic impact of the park. My only two questions are, what is he smoking, and where can I get some?