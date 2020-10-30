Vote for myself

A presidential election in a country this size and our choices are a pathological lying megalomaniac, or an early onset dementia crook who has done nothing but work in government. Wow. I think I’ll vote for me.

Seeing signs

On Oct. 26, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court — on none other than Hillary Clinton’s birthday. For that to have happened, a divine presence helped out. Thank you, Lord.

Pick one

Here’s a multiple choice question for the next Ping Poll. “Which Trump photo op do you find most offensive?” A, Holding a Bible in front of a church after gassing peaceful protesters. B, The helicopter flight into the sunset carrying our heroic president home from Walter Reed Hospital. Or C, The “60 Minutes” interview with the large box of memos that he claimed was a health care plan? This guy evidently thinks we’re idiots. It’s time to draw back the curtain.

Can’t believe it

I’m watching the Joe Biden campaign in Georgia and I can’t help but laugh. He’s lying through his teeth, making all kinds of accusations. Everything he’s proposing is along the same lines they’ve said for 40 years that they’re going to do for people and they’ve never done anything. It’s unbelievable how people believe them.

Struggle is real

I don’t know how anyone can take Joe Biden seriously. You can tell he’s reading everything that’s scripted for him. He has a hard time, he stutters, he can’t quite make out what it’s saying sometimes. How can people support this Democratic Party? Burning down cities, killing people, threatening people, saying if Trump wins they’ll start shooting people. I just don’t understand how anyone can vote for a Democrat.

D.C. man

I’m sick of seeing these Sam Graves commercials where he is such a caring individual toward Northwest Missouri. It’s pretty obvious that he doesn’t care a thing about us. We only see his commercials and perhaps representatives at election time. He is not one of us, as the commercial proclaims. He has gone to D.C. and forgotten where he came from. He is not a regular person and he does not care about the average people of Northwest Missouri.

Absolute value

Can someone tell me exactly what Black Lives Matter has done to help the Black community? I’d really like to hear an answer, very much.

Just vote

I’m really sick of all these people bickering about the left and the right, Republicans and Democrats. Whoever you support, do me a favor — go vote. Our military people are losing their lives to keep us free. So go vote. I don’t care who you vote for.