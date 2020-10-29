Not impressed

I want to chime in on the worst City Council we have ever had in St. Joseph ever. They all need to be fired. They all have no business trying to tell us what to do about our children. If they can’t stand up and say, “This is not right, we have no business voting on this,” they need to be kicked off.

Positive movies

You would think somebody like Hugh Grant would know more about movies. … A sequel to “Notting Hill” where he and Julia Roberts have a nasty divorce? Um, they’ve done that movie already. It’s called “War of the Roses.” And we need positive movies these days; we do not need to remake “War of the Roses.”

As he says

At the City Council meeting last week, all the council members were wearing masks except for P.J. Kovac. … He’s never got a mask on, but he’s really on the casino about clean air.

Endangering others

Why can’t state government pass state laws that it is mandatory to wear a mask to keep people from catching coronavirus? There will be a lot of people yelling, but a lot of people will be dying from this virus. If they don’t want to wear a mask, then they can sit in a jail cell. They say their independence is being taken away. You have no independence when your actions endanger another person’s life.

A real shame

It really is a shame that nowadays with the Me Too movement any woman can accuse any man of doing anything, and everyone believes her. Oh, there’s no need for proof. They just automatically believe the woman. No matter if she’s lying, no matter if it never happened. And that’s a real shame.

Insanity

I could really care less how the Democrats feel about what just happened with the Supreme Court justice being sworn in. But I can tell you this — if we don’t get a bit of sanity in this country, we’re not going to make it. And I see insanity on both sides of the aisle.

Time to clean

I know that people are hard of hearing and you have to talk to them like little children, but if you wash your clothes in the same water every day, you will never get them clean. And until we get term limits on all our Congress-people and all our senators and all the bureaucrats in our system, we’re never going to get those dirty clothes clean.

Thankless task

My company has taken away safety awards, perfect attendance awards, done away with service awards, kicked United Way out, and finally, no gift certificate for Christmas this year. If you want employees to support your dream, invest in them.

Saving grace

During the presidential primary campaign, Democrat leaders questioned Joe Biden’s mental capacity and moral compass. Kamala Harris was soundly rejected and was one of the first candidates to drop out of the race. Now the media is promoting these two as our nation’s saviors. It’s totally ridiculous.