Divider in chief

After Tuesday night’s debate, it’s easy to see why this country has been so divided over the last four years. So much hatred. Trump is a divider, it’s what he does really well.

Misplaced priorities

If the immature mayor and City Council would have quit bickering over mask mandates, these (COVID) numbers would not be what they are now. But the only thing these people care about is making St. Joe look beautiful. Who cares about that when we’re in the middle of a pandemic? The biggest problem in this town is priorities.

Apologize to clowns

Joe Biden should not have called President Trump a clown. This is an insult to all the hardworking circus clowns in America.

A deep hole

Trump keeps saying that Obama and Biden gave us the slowest recovery since the Great Depression. That’s because Bush gave us the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Can’t blame Trump

I was wondering how anybody with a tiny bit of intelligence could attribute job losses during COVID-19 to President Trump. Trump didn’t cause COVID-19; he didn’t cause businesses to close. The Democrats are just plain ignorant. No, wait, ignorance can be corrected. They’re just stupid.

Blame Hillary

You can put the blame for all of this unrest in this country on Hillary Clinton, because she lost the opportunity to be president, which she just knew she had in the bag through all of her corruption.

Food fight

I watched the presidential debate expecting to learn more about what these candidates’ plans for the future of our country will be. I wanted to specifically know about health care. The debate turned into a teenage food fight. I was very disappointed. What a waste of time.

Mixed messages

Biden says he does not support the Green New Deal. But on his website, it specifically says Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate change crisis we face. So is it yes or no? Which one is he lying on? Or is he just forgetting what his campaign has said?

Not so fair

How can we expect the presidential debates between Trump and Biden to be fair when Chris Wallace is a Democrat who hates Trump and the next moderator, Steve Scully, worked for Biden before? Is that fair? I don’t think so.

Play ball

Why does the ABC network have the baseball games on at 1 in the afternoon?

Editor’s note: This year, Major-League Baseball’s expanded playoff format means that more networks are airing more games at more times.

Who’s the boss?

Joe Biden says he is not for these socialist ideas, but just wait. If he becomes president then we will find out who is his boss — the socialists. And then we will really be sorry.