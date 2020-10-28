Sales job

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and promoters of St. Joseph should be selling our relatively stable climate to Americans living on the West and East coasts, and living in the Gulf states. We don’t have catastrophic fires like they have on the West Coast, or the horrific hurricanes they have repeatedly in the Gulf area and on the East Coast. If we want to grow the population, let the rest of the country know what a beautiful jewel of a city we have. I’m so thankful I live here, if only for the moderate weather alone.

Into the abyss

It seems the mortals in this world are standing on the edge of a cliff. There’s a problem with that. You can’t see anything but the abyss in front of you. I just wish everyone would take one step back, so they could see everything a little different.

Do your research

I’m just sorry to everybody who thinks Biden is the answer for this country. The soul of our country is on the ballot this year, but it is not through Biden. I’m afraid you all haven’t done any research if you think that is true. The man has lied for 40 years. He does not deserve to be in the White House. While there is evidence that Biden sold his soul to China and Russia, there is no evidence that Trump has done so. Do your research.

In God’s eye

Joe Biden is saying this country was based on an experiment, which is true. He keeps saying it is a failure, but that still hasn’t been determined yet. The human race is also the same, created by God in his image. Do you wonder if we humans are a failure in the eyes of our creator? It is our choice, the path we have taken.

Plain to see

You don’t have to be Einstein to notice that only the yards filled with signs for Republican candidates are urging us to vote “yes” on Amendment 3. How much plainer could it be that the gerrymandering favors the Republicans who put it in place?

Judgement day

CBS advertises how fair and unbiased they are when in fact they’re just the opposite. They and all the other major TV stations make no mention at all of Biden’s lies and corruption. The same happened with Hillary Clinton. The majority of people in America are not stupid. However, a vote for corruption is a vote against biblical principles. Judgement day for non- and alleged Christians isn’t that far away.

Over the nose

How do you get people to understand that to protect against the spread of coronavirus, you have to wear the mask correctly — over the mouth and over the nose at the same time.

Going big

A chicken in every pot? How about a helipad on every road? This might be the single worst campaign idea I’ve ever heard. Go big or go home, I guess.