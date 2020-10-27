The truth

The media, all these liberal fake news media outlets are all covering up everything on Joe Biden, Hunter Biden. They did the colluding. You guys don’t hear about it. All you hear about it is what CNN, ABC and NBC says. Get the truth before you start printing stuff.

Time to go

Donald Trump’s chief of staff says we are not going to control the pandemic. That says a lot about this administration. They just don’t care. Over 200,000 people have died. How disgusting to treat the American people this way. Time for the incompetent administration to go.

Big guy

Biden was right when he said he didn’t accept money from a foreign country. His son and his brother did. Then they passed the money to the “big guy.”

Right now

When it comes to this COVID-19, Trump said it’s a corrupt media conspiracy. You see where he’s coming from? This stuff’s the real deal. It’s not fake, folks. We’re dying at an alarming rate. Get him out of there, and get him out of there, now.

Living in denial

President Trump’s supporters are in a state of denial. Face the truth for a change. Trump is grossly incompetent. Trump continues to embrace totalitarian leaders. Trump will never release his income tax returns even though the IRS says he is free to do so any time. Trump’s handling of COVID has been horrible. In nearly four years, Trump has told thousands of documented lies. Joseph Biden is a gentleman and a statesman, a man of intelligence, integrity and good will. Thank god.

It will pass

The Democrats keep talking about this virus, all the while they are so thankful of the virus to take people’s minds off other important things. People, this virus will pass. Get ready for a bumpy road and hold on if Biden gets elected.

Wait for vaccine

The president has no more control over the virus than he does over the weather. For people to think that one person can control this virus is stupid. Scientists will develop a vaccine for this virus. The president has other things to take care of. The scientists will develop the vaccine. Get this all in order before we have an election.

A better Biden

“Saturday Night Live,” are you kidding? You are not even trying to disguise your bias. The sad thing about this is that Jim Carrey absolutely sounds more sensible than Joe Biden. It’s a pity he can’t run for president. I am more impressed with what I’ve seen of him as Biden than Biden as Biden.

License to lie

People don’t care about somebody lying if it’s a Democrat. That’s the double-standard that we’re living with.

Feeling good

Even though the demand for the right to protect yourself is high, supplies are running out. At least the FBI can feel good about that.

Replaced

So many of these students that came overseas have replaced our own people with jobs. That’s sad. We need jobs for our people, too.